The Real-Life Partners Of America's Next Top Model Stars

Adrianne Curry has been half of a prominent couple twice in her life. In 2004, she met Christopher Knight while making the show "The Surreal Life." Knight is most known for playing Peter Brady on "The Brady Bunch." The couple wed in 2006, against the wishes of "The Brady Bunch"'s Florence Henderson, one of the most famous '70s sitcom moms, who said their love would not last as their relationship was televised from the start. During their marriage, the couple appeared on three seasons of the reality series "My Fair Brady." They divorced in 2011. Curry revealed that she looked back on "My Fair Brady" with regret. Henderson joked that she could serve as a divorce counselor for Knight and Curry.

In 2015, Curry began dating Matthew Rhode. Rhode is a voice actor who has done uncredited work on numerous popular movies, including the controversial comedy "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "Glass Onion," "Dune: Part One," "Jungle Cruise," and the remake of Disney's "Mulan." He also performed various roles in "Grand Theft Auto V," one of the most acclaimed and popular video games ever released. He wed Curry in 2018.

During a 2024 interview with People, Curry discussed her feelings for Rhode. "He will make me laugh so hard that my stomach is in knots of pain and I'm sobbing laughing," she said. "I know when we can't have sex anymore and we're too old to even walk, we're at least going to be sitting there laughing at each other's farts. And that's a beautiful thing."