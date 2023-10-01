The Top 5 Most Shocking Young And The Restless Recasts Ever
The Young and the Restless had its 50th anniversary celebration in 2023 which is a milestone achievement featuring dozens of characters that paved the way and continue to make the series an astounding success. One of the best parts of soap operas like "Y&R" is the longevity of the series. Airing a series for five days per week for decades allows viewers to become invested in the journey of the aforementioned characters.
Actors depart the show, and sometimes, instead of permanently writing off the character, recasting allows the series to continue moving without any interruptions in the plot. Other times, the character is removed from the canvas for a period, and when they return, a new face is behind the role.
"Y&R" has a myriad of recasting throughout their five decades on air, but some of them are more polarizing than others. A handful of these casting alterations have sent shockwaves through the landscape of daytime TV, changing its course forever. Whether it be the infamous "Phyllis switch" or the revolving door of Adam Newmans, one recast can completely change the direction of the show. If the goal of certain recasts having jaws on the floor in total surprise and awe, the first selection on the list accomplished that with ease.
The Phyllis switch caught everyone off guard
Michelle Stafford departed the role of Phyllis Summers in 2014 and eventually went on to originate the role of Nina Reeves on "General Hospital." After realizing Stafford wouldn't be returning to "Y&R," Gina Tognoni was hired to become the new Phyllis, something she did for five years.
Tognoni's Phyllis had a different style that was less quirky and more brash and upfront than Stafford's portrayal. It was difficult to get accustomed to at first because of the vastly different approaches to the character. However, Tognoni ultimately crafted her own niche for Phyllis, but in 2019, the stunning announcement of Stafford's return meant Tognoni was out of a job. Stafford was ready to leave Port Charles and return to Genoa City which meant the style of acting displayed by Tognoni in those 5 years would be completely reversed.
Fans had mixed reactions to the recast with opinions falling on both sides. One viewer tweeted, "I very much enjoyed Gina Tognoni in the part of Phyllis, but I sort of thought of her as a different character with a similar history. Stafford has always been 'my' Phyllis, and it just immediately feels right to have her back, for me." However, on the opposing side, not everyone was ready to welcome Stafford back. A different fan said, "Gina Tognoni has captured every element of Phyllis' character PLUS adding her own twist to it. Stafford can stay where she is."
Tucker McCall's second act
Tucker McCall had ties to so many characters on "The Young and the Restless" that it never made sense for him to disappear from the series in 2012. His son, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is a major player in the daily storylines, and his great love, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) is frequently center stage as well.
However, after "Y&R" brought back Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) from the dead after a decade, Tucker wasn't far behind. In a surprising twist, Tucker was instrumental in Diane making her way back into the lives of the Abbott family. He had his sights set on taking over Jabot Cosmetics and he was using Diane to get access. Nobody expected Tucker to waltz back into their lives, but his return rocked everyone's world, especially Ashley. She was reluctant to take him back, but he slowly won her over, and they got married.
The move caught everyone off guard, and the social media reaction at the time is reflective of that. One viewer was unsure how it would but eventually came around, tweeting, "I was a little bit skeptical about the new Tucker at first, but Trevor St. John is doing a fantastic job so far." Another fan expressed their initial expectation that the recast wouldn't work due to St. John being younger. They said, "Y&R is lucky it has been years since Tucker has been around, and that Trevor has chem with Eileen. Otherwise this wouldn't have flown."
Summer looked different when she and Kyle returned
Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Hunter Hayley King) have always been in each other's orbit, and getting married was destiny for the couple. However, in 2021, they faced a seemingly insurmountable hurdle of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner). The duo drove Summer out of town, forcing her to leave Kyle behind in Genoa City. However, thankfully, Summer told Kyle the truth about their plot, and they reunited.
News then broke that they were both exiting the show, leaving the future of the two characters in major doubt. They briefly reprised the roles for Victoria Newman's wedding in Tuscany, but it was a one-off appearance. In 2022, Kyle was announced to be returning to the show, but Summer was going to look a bit different. Alison Lanier was stepping into the role, ousting long-time actor King who played the role for several years.
People were invested in the future of Kyle and Summer's relationship. Those same people though, had no emotional connection to Lanier being thrust into the marriage between Kyle and Summer. They had the lovers get married off-screen, so nobody got to witness their nuptials, and when we see them back together in Genoa City, it's suddenly a new woman with a far more timid personality than what people were accustomed to seeing. The new Summer eventually came into her own, but it took many months before she had any significant impact on the storylines involving her family.
Jason Thompson went from doctor to corporate bad boy
For years, the role of Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" was somewhat of a revolving door of actors, all bringing their unique take on the character. After witnessing Jason Thompson as Patrick Drake on "General Hospital" for over a decade, there was trepidation about him filling the shoes of an iconic character like Billy. Thompson played arrogant (but talented) neurosurgeon, Patrick on "GH," originating the role in 2005 and remaining there until his departure in 2016.
On "GH," Patrick was in his element at the hospital, and while he had the trials and tribulations in his personal life of any soap character, he largely remained within the hospital. Billy is more known for his hot temper and business acumen, a complete departure from Patrick's world. Acknowledging the shock factor of his face in the role, Thompson told Michael Fairman TV, "They're allowing me to bring in what I feel is right, or good, or to open up the way the role is played a little bit. It's a different position for me to be in."
Thompson has remained in the role of Billy since taking over, but viewers aren't entirely convinced about his portrayal. Many have taken to social media to convey their feelings on Thompson as Billy, with one viewer tweeting, "Worst recast for me: Jason Thompson. Too intense, mildly creepy. He's lost the charm he had on #GH (and that Billy is supposed to have.)"
Justin Hartley vacated Adam Newman for This Is Us
Adam Newman has been a difficult character to keep cast and is another example of someone on the show being portrayed by a revolving door of actors. Once an adult, Chris Engen took over first, followed by Michael Muhney, and after he left in controversial fashion, soap veteran Justin Harley (formerly Fox Crane on Passions) assumed the role. Hartley brought a more charismatic vibe to Adam, making him slightly more charming and lighter than the previous incarnations.
Things were going well for Hartley as Adam, and he fit in well with everyone else on the canvas. However, only two years into his tenure, his abrupt departure was announced, causing confusion. The real reason Justin Hartley left "The Young and the Restless" was a result of him getting a primetime gig on "This Is Us." After being brought back from the brink of death and thrust into the spotlight with Hartley, Adam was once again written off the show.
There was a great deal of character rehabilitation for Adam following Muhney's exit, so Hartley leaving after a short period was a significant blow. Three years after Hartley left, Mark Grossman took over. Viewers were concerned the new Adam would continue to be a watered-down version of the character that began during Hartley's reign. One viewer tweeted, "The reason I didn't like Justin Hartley's Adam is because they domesticated him and that made him boring. He has no edge. Please don't do the same thing to Mark Grossman."