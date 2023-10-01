The Top 5 Most Shocking Young And The Restless Recasts Ever

The Young and the Restless had its 50th anniversary celebration in 2023 which is a milestone achievement featuring dozens of characters that paved the way and continue to make the series an astounding success. One of the best parts of soap operas like "Y&R" is the longevity of the series. Airing a series for five days per week for decades allows viewers to become invested in the journey of the aforementioned characters.

Actors depart the show, and sometimes, instead of permanently writing off the character, recasting allows the series to continue moving without any interruptions in the plot. Other times, the character is removed from the canvas for a period, and when they return, a new face is behind the role.

"Y&R" has a myriad of recasting throughout their five decades on air, but some of them are more polarizing than others. A handful of these casting alterations have sent shockwaves through the landscape of daytime TV, changing its course forever. Whether it be the infamous "Phyllis switch" or the revolving door of Adam Newmans, one recast can completely change the direction of the show. If the goal of certain recasts having jaws on the floor in total surprise and awe, the first selection on the list accomplished that with ease.