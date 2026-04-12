In 2000, a film debuted that struck a chord with viewers: "Coyote Ugly." The movie's plot focused on aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford (played by Piper Perabo), a shy and reserved young woman who lands a job tending bar at NYC's real-life watering hole Coyote Ugly. Joining the bar's all-female staff of "Coyotes," renowned for dancing atop the bar, brings Violet out of her shell, propelling her to believe in her own musical talent.

The film's female-led ensemble cast included Bridget Moynahan, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko, Melanie Lynskey, country singer-turned-actor LeAnn Rimes, and supermodel Tyra Banks, who would go on to spend more than a decade as host of reality TV hit "America's Next Top Model." The film proved to be a launching pad for its stars, becoming a box-office hit and a pop-culture phenomenon that changed Perabo's life. "It was only my third professional job. For me, it was a fulfillment of my dreams to play a studio movie. To get to play the lead role, to work with all those incredible women," Perabo told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was almost more than I could handle. I'm amazed that people still watch and remember it."

They sure do. The movie has become a cult hit that continues to resonate with new generations of viewers, who may wonder what she's been up to lately. To find out, keep on reading to discover what happened to the actor who played Violet Sanford in "Coyote Ugly."