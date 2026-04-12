What Happened To The Actor Who Played Violet Sanford In Coyote Ugly?
In 2000, a film debuted that struck a chord with viewers: "Coyote Ugly." The movie's plot focused on aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford (played by Piper Perabo), a shy and reserved young woman who lands a job tending bar at NYC's real-life watering hole Coyote Ugly. Joining the bar's all-female staff of "Coyotes," renowned for dancing atop the bar, brings Violet out of her shell, propelling her to believe in her own musical talent.
The film's female-led ensemble cast included Bridget Moynahan, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko, Melanie Lynskey, country singer-turned-actor LeAnn Rimes, and supermodel Tyra Banks, who would go on to spend more than a decade as host of reality TV hit "America's Next Top Model." The film proved to be a launching pad for its stars, becoming a box-office hit and a pop-culture phenomenon that changed Perabo's life. "It was only my third professional job. For me, it was a fulfillment of my dreams to play a studio movie. To get to play the lead role, to work with all those incredible women," Perabo told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was almost more than I could handle. I'm amazed that people still watch and remember it."
They sure do. The movie has become a cult hit that continues to resonate with new generations of viewers, who may wonder what she's been up to lately. To find out, keep on reading to discover what happened to the actor who played Violet Sanford in "Coyote Ugly."
The success of Coyote Ugly presented Piper Perabo with a string of film roles
"Coyote Ugly" proved to be a launching pad for the film's ensemble cast, and that was particularly true for Piper Perabo. "It was a huge turning point," Perabo told OK! "It helped me get into rooms and auditions I couldn't access before. I was also the same age as my character, chasing a dream in a big city, so it felt very real."
The popularity of "Coyote Ugly" propelled the fledgling actor to leading lady status. She capitalized on her upward trajectory in Hollywood by starring in several films throughout the early 2000s, including "Lost and Delirious," "She Gets What She Wants," "Flowers," and "Cheaper By the Dozen," playing the eldest of the 12 kids sired by Steve Martin's character. Then, in 2005, she starred in "The Cave," a horror flick in which she played a member of a spelunking team exploring a cave in Romania when they encounter some horrifying monsters.
Beyond the opportunities that "Coyote Ugly" afforded her, the film's popularity also made Perabo famous. That, however, was something that left her feeling overwhelmed and unsettled. "I was pretty young, so I was a little afraid of all that, you know?" she said when interviewed for E! News, recalling that becoming famous "doesn't look like what you think it is."
She starred in a same-sex rom-com with a future Game of Thrones villain
Piper Perabo's next project after "The Cave" was a 180-degree shift from horror to romantic comedy. That 2005 film, "Imagine Me & You," offered a significant twist on the time-honored rom-com format. "For me, the film is about a girl who falls in love on her wedding day," Perabo said, summarizing the storyline in a behind-the-scenes interview. "My character, Rachel, is walking up the aisle and glances to her left and falls in love at first sight. And the twist is that the person she falls in love with is a woman."
That woman was portrayed by future "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey, with whom Perabo had appeared in "The Cave." While shooting that movie on location in Romania, the two became fast friends. "That was good for bonding — if you spend any amount of time with anyone in Romania you'll bond," Headey told interviewer Ian Winterton. "It's pretty harsh out there."
Their friendship proved to be long-lasting, extending way after their experience with "Imagine Me & You." As Perabo confirmed in an interview with Radio Free Entertainment, "Like, I borrow her clothes, you know what I mean? Like, we're really, really close."
She made her Broadway debut
When delving into the untold truth of Piper Perabo, it's clear that she's never lost the love of theater that influenced her decision to become an actor. "I studied theater in college and when I graduated, I intended to be a theater actor," she told Numéro. And while "Coyote Ugly" changed her career trajectory, she returned to the stage in 2008, with a role in an Off-Broadway production of Neil LaBute's play "Reasons to Be Pretty."
Having worked primarily in film, Perabo admitted that the prospect of doing theater again, after so many years, was intimidating. "If you screw up on camera, we can go again," she explained. "But you can't screw up on the stage. But, I like things that are terrifying." Discussing the play in an interview with Broadway Buzz, Perabo insisted that her burgeoning career as a movie star was something that she hadn't planned for. "I never choose film over theater," she said. "I auditioned for plays before this one — I just didn't get cast!"
Judging by reviews, when the play opened on Broadway the following year, Perabo had regained her footing in theater. "Perabo's stage inexperience sometimes shows," wrote David Rooney Variety review of the Off-Broadway production. In 2009, however, The New York Times' Ben Brantley wrote, "Ms. Perabo, known mostly as a film actress, has blossomed affectingly in her role."
She found TV success as a spy in Covert Affairs
In 2010, Piper Perabo made the shift from big screen to small when she signed on to star in "Covert Affairs," an espionage thriller for the USA Network. As Perabo told MovieWeb, she'd been reading movie scripts while "Reasons to Be Pretty" was nearing the end of its run, hoping to find her next project. However, none of the scripts she read really spoke to her, and her agent suggested she read the pilot script for "Covert Affairs." "And I hadn't thought about doing television, but when I read it, it kind of changed everything for me," she said.
According to Perabo, she immediately connected with the series' protagonist, rookie CIA operative Annie Walker. "She's such a powerful character, she's so smart, the action is so intense, and I really thought it would be fun to do," Perabo recalled. As she told RTVW, the character was a huge departure from the roles she was being offered in the film world. "Not just playing, like, the girlfriend of the sidekick or the person who's always being rescued," she observed. "It's just, there's nothing to do in those roles and they get pretty boring."
As it turned out, boredom was the last thing she had to worry about during the five-season run of "Covert Affairs." Not only did she embark on an intense training regimen to prepare for all the action sequences she'd be filming ("I really like stunts," she admitted), she also visited CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, and had to learn dialogue in multiple languages. "Well, Annie is speaking 18 languages now and I told the writers to put a lid on it already!" Perabo told Celeb Dirty Laundry.
She opened a NYC bar, and then a restaurant
In addition to acting in film, television, and theater, Piper Perabo also has a sideline in the world of hospitality. In fact, she's part-owner of two New York establishments: Employees Only, a West Village bar with a Prohibition theme that opened in 2005; and Jack's Wife Freda, a restaurant in SoHo, opened in 2012, and proved to be so successful that a second location launched in 2014.
"I live in New York City, so I eat out a lot, and I used to live near Schiller's —that [Keith] McNally restaurant — I ate there so much that I knew everyone who worked there," she told Interview, revealing that over time she'd become friendly with the eatery's bartenders. "With Employees Only, some of the bartenders wanted to start their own place," she said, recalling how she became a business partner in the endeavor. Meanwhile, a friendship with Schiller's maitre d' Dean Jankelowitz and his wife, Maya (who worked as maitre d' at another restaurant, Balthazar) led to Jack's Wife Freda. "We all became friends and eventually they wanted to start their own restaurant," she recalled. "We all had lived out in the restaurants downtown for so long, that we were like, 'Why don't we do it together?'"
Interestingly, Perabo revealed in an interview with WENN (via IMDb) that no longer hangs out at Employees Only. "I actually don't go there because it's too crowded," she said, explaining how the bar's popularity quashed her dreams of spending time there. "I went there when we were building it because I was like, 'It's our bar, it's going to be great!' And then it was so great that it was just too just crowded."
She married director Stephen Kay and became a stepmom
While starring in "Covert Affairs," Piper Perabo met Stephen Kay, who directed her in 15 episodes and was also one of the show's executive producers. They began dating, and in 2013 became engaged. The two walked down the aisle the following year.
Given that the two began their relationship on a TV set, it's not surprising that they've worked together subsequently. "I would work with her all day, every day," Kay told the audience during a press conference at the Tribeca Festival Lisboa, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "He's my favorite director," Perabo added. "We trust each other."
When they wed, Perabo became stepmother to Lilli Kay, her husband's daughter from a previous relationship. "I really hit the jackpot with her," Perabo told Us Weekly of her stepdaughter, an actor who's appeared in such TV series as "Your Honor," "Yellowstone," and "Stick." "And so when you get handed, like, an ace, just, like, count your lucky stars," Perabo added.
She continued to balance film and TV roles
After "Covert Affairs" ended in 2014, Piper Perabo continued to take roles in both film and television. In addition to starring in several TV series — "Notorious" in 2016, "Turn Up Charlie" in 2019, "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" in 2020, and "The Big Leap" in 2021 — she also appeared in various films, including 2015's "Into the Grizzly Maze," 2017's "Black Butterfly," and 2019's "Angel Has Fallen." In 2022, Perabo joined the cast of Showtime drama "Billions," playing Andy Salter, wife of Axe Capital CEO Mike Prince (Corey Stoll).
When speaking with Numéro, Perabo explained why she finds herself drawn to particular projects. "I think, if it's a world that I'm interested in," she said. "I get really curious about things I've never seen before or places I've never been, and it doesn't have to be a real place, but if it's a new landscape or a new idea of a world, that's really interesting to me."
Once she finds something that interests her, Perabo then speaks with the director she'll be working with in order to gain more insight into the character she'll be bringing to life. "Like, the part is to get me into the world," she added. "And then once I'm there, I figure out how to advocate for that person."
She became passionate about political activism after Donald Trump became president
Those who only know Piper Perabo for the characters she plays onscreen may be surprised to learn that she devotes a lot of her free time to various causes. "Speaking out in defence of our civil rights has become very important to me," she told Schön! magazine. "Over the last five years, I've marched and participated in organizing in defence of civil rights, like the freedom to vote, a fair judiciary, environmental justice, choice."
As Perabo explained during an appearance on MS Now, she hadn't always been politically active. It was the election of Donald Trump, she explained, that opened her eyes. "And when he became president, I realized I hadn't been paying attention," she said. "I needed to pay more attention." That led her to protest the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, due to his anti-abortion stance. "I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings," she tweeted. Later that year, she addressed her arrest while speaking at the Women Rule Summit, held in Washington, D.C. at the Women Rule Summit. "It was personal for me because my bodily autonomy is very personal to me," she declared. "I believe that silence is consent."
Speaking with Variety, Perabo insisted she wasn't worried about how her activism could impact her status in Hollywood. "I'm not concerned about career blowback, because my job as a citizen is as important, if not more important, than my job as an artist," she said. "One elevates the other."
Piper Perabo joined the cast of Yellowstone
In 2021, Piper Perabo joined the cast of "Yellowstone," the hit TV drama starring Oscar-winning writer and director Kevin Costner. Her character, activist Summer Higgins, first appeared in Season 4. Summer returned the following season — which was also the series' last, following all the drama surrounding Costner's controversial "Yellowstone" exit.
When it came time to shoot her first scene with Costner, Perabo was surprised by how intimidated she was. "There's a thing with certain actors where they can be socially adept and bring the light down so it's easier to talk to them," she told People. "But when they totally turn on the light, like when Kevin Costner walks into a scene, it's a little intimidating because that big, bright movie star light is a little stunning at first. It took a couple of breaths for me to be like, 'Be cool, be cool, here we go.'"
In addition to the attraction of being part of one of TV's most popular shows, the role of Summer presented Perabo with the opportunity to merge her Hollywood career with her other role in activism. "This is the first time I've ever played a character who was an activist of any kind, and I was curious to see what it would be like to knit together two things I care about so much: acting and activism," she told Schön!
She played a villain in Butterfly
Following "Yellowstone," Piper Perabo appeared in another hugely popular TV show when she booked a three-episode guest-starring stint on "Grey's Anatomy." Perabo portrayed an anguished mother whose child requires risky surgery — and threatens to blow up hospital staff by igniting an explosive gas tank if that surgery isn't performed. "It was so fun when they called," Perabo told TV Insider of the role. "I'm on a streak of just like evil, powerful women."
That theme continued in her next TV role, the spy drama "Butterfly." Starring "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" alum Daniel Dae Kim as an ex-intelligence operative pulled back into the world of espionage, Piper plays his former partner, Juno, who has a score to settle. "Daniel Dae Kim called me about it, and when he said it was to play the villain, I was so happy," Perabo told People.
This was a bit of a departure for the actor, as she typically plays heroes and ingenues. "I like being the bad guy," Perabo told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't get to portray villains a lot."
She returned to the big screen with unconventional rom-com Peak Everything
To say that 2025 was a busy year for Piper Perabo is an understatement. In addition to "Grey's Anatomy" and "Butterfly," she also starred in "Peak Everything," a French Canadian film featuring dialogue in both French and English. The film follows the unorthodox romance that forms between the owner of a dog kennel (Patrick Hivon) and Perabo's character, a customer service rep, after he calls seeking technical support on a product.
As Perabo told Variety, she immediately fell in love with the script, believing this charming and quirky love story was exactly what people needed to see. "In this moment we're all living through, with this concentration of power and authoritarianism and technology and the climate crisis, here was this story that was re-humanizing the movie experience," she explained. "I like a superhero movie, but these days I need movies where it's two people having a conversation."
Piper Perabo is all in for a Coyote Ugly sequel
More than a quarter century after "Coyote Ugly," the movie continues to loom large in Piper Perabo's career. Speaking with People in 2026, Perabo recounted once going out to dinner and being approached by a young woman who insisted she recognized her from something but couldn't quite place it. Even after Perabo ran down several of her credits, none of those clicked, and she walked away — only to subsequently return after remembering where she knew Perabo from: "Coyote Ugly." "I said, 'You're so young. I didn't think that would be the movie.' And she was like, 'What? Are you kidding? Of course.' And I was like, 'Oh, I guess people are still into that movie,'" Perabo recalled.
Making "Coyote Ugly" was a bonding experience for its young, then-unknown actors, and she's kept in touch with her co-stars. "I just saw Bridget Moynahan who's in the movie," Perabo told People in 2026, recalling their recent reunion.
Meanwhile, given that the "Coyote Ugly" cast is all still crazy gorgeous now, would Perabo and the others be open to a sequel? "Oh, absolutely! Yes!" she told Pedestrian in 2020. Five years later, during a 2025 "Butterfly" panel at Comic Con in San Diego (via The Hollywood Reporter), she was asked about whether a sequel would actually happen. "Some things are being discussed," she said, adding cryptically, "people that were integral to making it are in communication about how to do something more."