Kristi Noem Is MIA At 2026 Egg Roll After Public Humiliation (& She Clearly Can't Handle The Heat)
Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had her purse stolen on Easter Sunday 2025 at dinner with her family in Washington, but it's doubtful that pickpockets were the primary reason she was absent from the 2026 White House Egg Roll.
After the revelation that Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, had been dishing the details of her blatant affair to women online, it's hard to imagine the Noem family would be going to church for any reason other than a confessional. One might assume that the White House could be a potential refuge for the disgraced couple, but Kristi's glaring absence at the 2026 Egg Roll proves that's not the case. President Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi to the curb a month prior, but her relocation to the special envoy for the Shield of Americas seemingly doesn't include White House clearance.
In fact, Kristi has yet to have risen on any online platforms in the last few weeks, leaving her whereabouts this Easter a mystery. Despite trying to go under the radar, the former "ICE Barbie" did receive some personalized greetings from Bravo's Andy Cohen. The host took to Threads to shout-out Bryon for the holiday, posting, "Wishing of all my tig-bitted married MAGA bro's a Happy Easter!" There's a telling sign that Kristi's reputation will never recover from her disastrous DHS stint, but the addition of her husband's scandal has seemingly ICEd her out for good.
Kristi Noem wasn't the only MAGA headliner missing from the 2026 Egg Roll
If the 2026 Egg Roll was meant to present a united and family-friendly front at the White House, then it's no surprise that several MAGA headliners were absent. The event featured some predictable moments, such as President Donald Trump seemingly oblivious to Melania Trump standing next to him when he mentioned her (she laughed it off), as well as Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump making an appearance with their families. However, besides missing disgraced former DHS secretary Kristi Noem and the recently fired attorney general Pam Bondi, there were other notable absences from the event that can't go unnoticed.
Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children steered clear of the festivities, but that might have had little to do with surge pricing on flights from Florida. As Melania was hosting the event, Ivanka's absence could have been backed by the same feud rumors that kept her from her stepmother's documentary premiere. Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee, Bettina Anderson, were seemingly also absent, and we assume Barron Trump has gotten a little too old (or a little too tall) to participate.
Maybe Noem shouldn't take the missing invite to heart, considering how the only high-profile admin figures on the guest list seemed to be Stephen Miller and Katie Miller. The festivities were also frequently broken up by questions regarding the president's escalation of the war in Iran, implying that there would have been a lot worse for Noem to answer to than what she and Bryon are planning to give up next Lent.