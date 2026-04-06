Kristi Noem Is MIA At 2026 Egg Roll After Public Humiliation (& She Clearly Can't Handle The Heat)

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had her purse stolen on Easter Sunday 2025 at dinner with her family in Washington, but it's doubtful that pickpockets were the primary reason she was absent from the 2026 White House Egg Roll.

After the revelation that Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, had been dishing the details of her blatant affair to women online, it's hard to imagine the Noem family would be going to church for any reason other than a confessional. One might assume that the White House could be a potential refuge for the disgraced couple, but Kristi's glaring absence at the 2026 Egg Roll proves that's not the case. President Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi to the curb a month prior, but her relocation to the special envoy for the Shield of Americas seemingly doesn't include White House clearance.

In fact, Kristi has yet to have risen on any online platforms in the last few weeks, leaving her whereabouts this Easter a mystery. Despite trying to go under the radar, the former "ICE Barbie" did receive some personalized greetings from Bravo's Andy Cohen. The host took to Threads to shout-out Bryon for the holiday, posting, "Wishing of all my tig-bitted married MAGA bro's a Happy Easter!" There's a telling sign that Kristi's reputation will never recover from her disastrous DHS stint, but the addition of her husband's scandal has seemingly ICEd her out for good.