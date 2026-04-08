Robert Pattinson's Face Has Everyone Talking About This One Feature
Hollywood transformations seldom get more stunning than that of Robert Pattinson. After escaping much of the online stigma and unwanted attention associated with his breakout part in the "Twilight" franchise, Pattinson firmly established himself as one of the most prominent leading men in Hollywood. In 2025, it was announced that the actor had joined the star-studded "Dune" franchise as a Machiavellian Tleilaxu face dancer known as Scytale. However, in early 2026, Pattinson's face caught people's attention on social media for reasons entirely unrelated to Bene Tleilax-related shapeshifting. More specifically, netizens couldn't seem to get over the prominent vein that occasionally makes an appearance on the actor's forehead.
Robert Pattinson stuns on 'Quotidien.' pic.twitter.com/0Y59gquBXz
— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2026
A good chunk of the chatter stemmed from the above screenshot of Pattinson's appearance on the talk show "Quotidien" – or, "the French show with the good lighting," if you prefer — which was reposted to X, formerly known as Twitter, in March. As you might expect, people had a bit of a field day in the comment section. "his forehead vein is working overtime," one user wrote. "Looks like he's gonna transform into a vampire," another user remarked, a callback to Pattinson's "Twilight" days, alongside a close-up image of his forehead.
In a separate X post entirely, a different user shared a photo of the actor and his mother, Clare Pattinson, jokingly suggesting that his forehead vein was so big, it effectively amounted to a sibling. "clare with her two sons: robert pattinson and his very prominent forehead vein," they wrote.
Pattinson's co-star Zendaya also noticed his forehead vein
Random users on the internet weren't the only ones to take notice of — and poke fun at — Robert Pattinson's prominent forehead vein. Zendaya, Pattinson's co-star in the romantic dramedy "The Drama" and the sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Three," got in on the action as well.
During the 2026 Oscars ceremony, Zendaya and Pattinson were photographed sharing a laugh together backstage before presenting the Academy Award for Best Director. In the picture, Zendaya can be seen pointing out how pronounced her co-star's forehead was at the time. The two subsequently cleared the air on this exchange in an interview shared to X. "I feel bad now," Pattinson laughed, adding, "She was not saying it in a mean way." Humorously acting out what it might have been like had she been intentionally mean-spirited towards Pattinson, Zendaya added, "Look at that vein on your forehead, Rob. What the hell is going on? You look crazy! Alright, let's go out there."
Still, that initial interaction at the Oscars had already made the rounds by that point, with users even referencing it in the comment section of the aforementioned post about his "Quotidien" appearance. One person, in particular, noted that Zendaya had already beaten a lot of the other commenters to the punch. "Not ya'll pointing out the vein on his forehead like Zendaya," they wrote. To be fair, the 2026 Oscars were so rife with fashion disasters that Pattinson's forehead was hardly the most glaring aspect of the event. Zendaya just had the benefit of a front-row seat, so to speak.