The Biggest Fashion Disasters At The 2026 Academy Awards
The marvelous movies of the year have officially gotten their accolades. The 2026 Academy Awards honored the best of the film industry from the past year. And, we got to see many of them gracing the red carpet in their most Oscar-worthy attire. As is the case with every award show, there were some red hot red carpet looks, and some that were a bit tepid.
The Oscars tend to be a bit more formal than some other award shows. And, as a result, we don't typically see some of the wacky getups that grace other red carpets. This year's Academy Awards were no different. The worst-dressed attendees didn't look quite as outrageous as what we've seen from stars over the course of the past few months. Nevertheless, there were some 'fits that left us totally baffled, thanks to confusing trends like loads of feathers, ill-advised asymmetry, and of course, the recently popular exposed underwear look. While some of these worst-dressed stars took home golden statues, they weren't winners when it came to wardrobe.
Amy Madigan got hit with gold confetti on her way to the red carpet
"Weapons" star Amy Madigan must've known that she'd be taking home a coveted gold statue at the 2026 Oscars, because the many dots all over her jacket matched it perfectly.
The uneven pattern on this petal-covered jacket was distracting and overwhelming on Madigan, and the plain black pants didn't feel upscale enough for the Academy Awards. Even so, we must admit, that "Best Supporting Actress" award was the perfect accessory.
Tamron Hall sprouted wings
Plenty of stars surely flew in for the Oscars via private jet. But, when Tamron Hall flies private, she apparently sprouts her own wings.
Big sleeves were a trend on the Oscars red carpet this year, and some made for best-dressed contenders like Ava DuVernay. Hall's oversized sleeves, on the other hand, had a bit of an odd shape. Paired with the beige shade that wasn't Hall's best color, this look was a dud.
Jihoon Kim was missing her pants
We've seen plenty of exposed underwear on recent red carpets lately. And, while this trend is popular, more often than not, it makes the look feel unfinished.
Jihoon Kim's nude, asymmetrical gown definitely wasn't the worst underwear-bearing look we've seen at an award show. Even so, it still looked like something was missing. Kim's hair, makeup, and jewelry was stunning, and the monochrome look worked for her. Nevertheless, the exposed underwear was distracting. With a bit of lining, this look could have been a hit.
Felix Kammerer had us craving pumpkin pie
If the Oscars came around every November, the undeniable pumpkin spice color palette of Felix Kammerer's suit would have been perfectly seasonally appropriate. Unfortunately, outside of autumn, this pairing of shiny brown and shiny orange just isn't the best color combo.
The colors alongside his sticking-out shirt sleeves made the overall look a bit drab and a bit messy. Some tailoring and some different colors would have made this a better look.
Demi Moore looked like she was covered in grass clippings
Demi Moore had so many bad red carpet looks last year that she ended up being one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2025. And, her Oscars 2026 dress fit right in with those looks of yesteryear.
Her gown was covered entirely in green and black feathers, making the style an obvious risk. It might have worked better in all black, or with this deep green hue swapped out for another color. The worst part, though, was the over-the-top crumb catcher neckline, which totally overwhelmed Moore and distracted from her stunning face.
Taylor Frankie Paul rolled out of bed and right into her dress
She's gearing up to be "The Bachelorette," but we wouldn't give our rose to Taylor Frankie Paul's Oscars look. Everything about this 'fit was a bit "blah." There are many colors that would have worked better for Paul, and the head-to-toe cutout-turned-slit was odd.
The worst part of this look, though, was the hair and makeup. Paul's hair and makeup looked just like it does when she's in her sweats on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Something extra would've elevated the ensemble.
The straps on Isabél Zuaa's dress looked kind of dangerous
Isabél Zuaa hit the red carpet in a dress with a sleek and simple skirt and a top that was anything but sleek or simple. The bold, structured, peplum top had an interesting shape and a beautiful fabric.
The problem was all in the straps, which stuck up so high above Zuaa's shoulders that they almost went over her head. It looked like one wrong move could've gotten the star poked in the eye.
The train of Teyana Taylor's dress had total skunk vibes
Just three months into the year, Teyana Taylor has already solidified herself as one of the worst-dressed celebrities of 2026.
Interestingly, from the waist up, the star looked like perfection at this year's Oscars. The issue was all in the skirt and train. Covered in fur-like feathers, the train looked like a bear skin rug on top of the red carpet. And, the color combination of those feathers had total skunk tail energy.
Kevin O'Leary should've said I'm out to this outfit
The great Dolly Parton once said, "it costs a lot of money to look this cheap," and we couldn't help but think of this quote upon seeing what "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary (aka the Canadian Donald Trump) wore to the Oscars.
While loud and unique, O'Leary's suit jacket wasn't actually what threw this look off the most. That was all thanks to his necklace, which appeared to be NBA tickets. This was surely some sort of inside joke we weren't in on. Still, without that context, it definitely made this 'fit a fashion flop.
Gracie Abrams' crop top look would've worked better at the Grammys
Every award show has a different vibe and a slightly different attire. The best-dressed look at the VMAs might make the worst-dressed list at the Emmys, for example. Gracie Abrams' skimpy, sparkling crop top paired with a low-rise skirt illustrated this perfectly.
This look didn't feel quite right for the Academy Awards. And, as a singer, we totally could have seen Abrams rocking this look at the Grammys. Or at an early-aughts prom. For this night, it would've been great to see Abrams in a sleek evening gown in a deep jewel tone.