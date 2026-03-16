The Biggest Fashion Disasters At The 2026 Academy Awards

The marvelous movies of the year have officially gotten their accolades. The 2026 Academy Awards honored the best of the film industry from the past year. And, we got to see many of them gracing the red carpet in their most Oscar-worthy attire. As is the case with every award show, there were some red hot red carpet looks, and some that were a bit tepid.

The Oscars tend to be a bit more formal than some other award shows. And, as a result, we don't typically see some of the wacky getups that grace other red carpets. This year's Academy Awards were no different. The worst-dressed attendees didn't look quite as outrageous as what we've seen from stars over the course of the past few months. Nevertheless, there were some 'fits that left us totally baffled, thanks to confusing trends like loads of feathers, ill-advised asymmetry, and of course, the recently popular exposed underwear look. While some of these worst-dressed stars took home golden statues, they weren't winners when it came to wardrobe.