How Don Jr.'s New Girl Reportedly 'Played' Vanessa Trump & The Nasty Rumor About Their Relationship
Over Christmas 2025, Donald Trump Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. It was a slightly shady move, given that the president's namesake son had also chosen the Yuletide season to propose to his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Rumor has it, though, that Don Jr. isn't the only one capable of shadiness; Anderson might not have the cleanest hands in this relationship, either.
A source told Page Six that Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite whose father was a prominent bank president, was a former neighbor of Vanessa Trump, Don Jr.'s first wife. The two became chummy, but the insider implied that Anderson was in it mainly to have a connection to the first son. If so, it worked: She and Don Jr. began seeing each other on the sly around the summer of 2024. Shortly thereafter, the Daily Mail caught them getting cozy on a brunch date and then on a double date at a high-end restaurant. From there, it was only a matter of time before Don Jr. kicked Guilfoyle to the curb, freeing Anderson to share pics of romantic getaways and exclusive invites to Mar-a-Lago and White House events.
Once Don Jr. and Anderson became an item, her relationship with his ex apparently faded. If Instagram is any indication of their current connection, Anderson still follows Vanessa's account, but not vice versa. Today, the mother of five is said to live a "reclusive" life with few intimates. The Page Six source says, "Her only friend was, like, Bettina, and she doesn't even like her anymore because she got played."
Vanessa Trump and Bettina Anderson may have an awkward future ahead
Vanessa Trump currently has bigger things to worry about than her ex-husband's love life. She moved on with Tiger Woods, who's now undergoing rehab following a car crash and arrest on suspicion of DUI. Woods' braggadocious call to Donald Trump didn't impress the cops, who cared more about the opioid pills in his pocket than his friendship with the president. The same Page Six source assured the outlet that Vanessa isn't about to leave the golf legend, who's considered "a major catch" despite his struggle with substance use.
Still, if Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson do make it all the way to the altar — and there's every indication they will — Vanessa will have to find a way to make nice with her (reportedly) former friend. She's still on good terms with Junior, with whom she shares five children, including Kai Trump, whose lavish life rivals that of her parents. It's a good bet they'll all be invited to the wedding. Vanessa has also been included in many important events surrounding her ex-father-in-law, such as the 2024 Republican National Convention and Trump's 2025 inauguration (seen above). So she and Anderson will be seeing more of each other in the months to come.
Regardless of how Anderson and Vanessa feel about each other, they both know better than to do anything that might embarrass the president and his family. Even Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has every reason to get gossipy or vengeful since being set aside by Don Jr., has been the model of discretion. (Granted, getting a plum new government job in Greece didn't hurt.)