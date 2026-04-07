How Don Jr.'s New Girl Reportedly 'Played' Vanessa Trump & The Nasty Rumor About Their Relationship

Over Christmas 2025, Donald Trump Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. It was a slightly shady move, given that the president's namesake son had also chosen the Yuletide season to propose to his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Rumor has it, though, that Don Jr. isn't the only one capable of shadiness; Anderson might not have the cleanest hands in this relationship, either.

A source told Page Six that Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite whose father was a prominent bank president, was a former neighbor of Vanessa Trump, Don Jr.'s first wife. The two became chummy, but the insider implied that Anderson was in it mainly to have a connection to the first son. If so, it worked: She and Don Jr. began seeing each other on the sly around the summer of 2024. Shortly thereafter, the Daily Mail caught them getting cozy on a brunch date and then on a double date at a high-end restaurant. From there, it was only a matter of time before Don Jr. kicked Guilfoyle to the curb, freeing Anderson to share pics of romantic getaways and exclusive invites to Mar-a-Lago and White House events.

Once Don Jr. and Anderson became an item, her relationship with his ex apparently faded. If Instagram is any indication of their current connection, Anderson still follows Vanessa's account, but not vice versa. Today, the mother of five is said to live a "reclusive" life with few intimates. The Page Six source says, "Her only friend was, like, Bettina, and she doesn't even like her anymore because she got played."