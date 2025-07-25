Kai Trump Lives A Seriously Lavish Life

On the occasion of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), Donald Trump invited a very special speaker to share a few words to the audience — his eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. Born in 2007 to Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Kai was just 17 at the time of the convention. Despite her youth, she made big waves at the event, describing her relationship to Donald and his role in her life. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa," Kai said, according to a clip shared by PBS. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we are doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

This speech not only provided insight into Donald's personal relationships but also shed a spotlight on one of the Trump family's fastest rising stars. Indeed, just a few months after Kai addressed the nation, her social media presence exploded. Her YouTube channel, which had previously accumulated just 63,000 subscribers, jumped to a whopping 861,000 subscribers following the election, as reported by Newsweek. As of the publication of this article, she boasts a following of 1.17 million. Much of Kai's content shows the public just how the Trump family lives, and from what we can see, Kai Trump lives an extremely lavish life.