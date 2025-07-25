Kai Trump Lives A Seriously Lavish Life
On the occasion of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), Donald Trump invited a very special speaker to share a few words to the audience — his eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. Born in 2007 to Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Kai was just 17 at the time of the convention. Despite her youth, she made big waves at the event, describing her relationship to Donald and his role in her life. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa," Kai said, according to a clip shared by PBS. "He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we are doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
This speech not only provided insight into Donald's personal relationships but also shed a spotlight on one of the Trump family's fastest rising stars. Indeed, just a few months after Kai addressed the nation, her social media presence exploded. Her YouTube channel, which had previously accumulated just 63,000 subscribers, jumped to a whopping 861,000 subscribers following the election, as reported by Newsweek. As of the publication of this article, she boasts a following of 1.17 million. Much of Kai's content shows the public just how the Trump family lives, and from what we can see, Kai Trump lives an extremely lavish life.
Kai Trump's parents are fabulously wealthy
From a certain perspective, the lavishness of Kai Trump's life is not exactly shocking. Her grandfather, Donald Trump, is a billionaire, after all. According to Forbes, his fortune has reached an impressive $5 billion as of this publication — a fact that has, understandably, opened financial opportunities for his children as well. A separate report by Forbes found that the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., was paid $813,000 for acting as the 2024 director of Trump Media Company. The role, which apparently involved attending just two of the company's five board meetings, definitely contributed to Donald Jr.'s estimated $500 million fortune per Celebrity Net Worth.
If Kai's father boasts a massive fortune, her mother is also doing spectacularly well. Indeed, Vanessa Trump is thought to be worth approximately $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although Vanessa's main past-time as a socialite does not pay particularly well, her parents' investments sure do. Vanessa's family were early investors in Rao's Homemade pasta sauce — a role that culminated in a $62 million payout in 2017, as reported by Hello!. Interestingly, just months after her family's big pay day, Vanessa watched her mother buy a swanky Manhattan apartment for $6.4 million in cash, per Architectural Digest. This means that Kai can look to both her mother's family and her father's family to see the impact of generational wealth — wealth that Kai certainly enjoys as she navigates her teenage years.
She makes money in her own right as a vlogger
When it comes to wealth, they say that the first generation makes the money, the second generation maintains it, and the third generation spends it. Kai Trump represents the up-and-coming fourth generation of the Trump fortune, and — despite all odds — she seems determined to keep the family money flowing. Although it would be easy for Kai to rest on her laurels and simply enjoy all that she has been given (including the lavish accessory she can't stop wearing), the eldest Trump granddaughter has struck out on her own and started an enterprise. And, in typical Gen-Z fashion, Kai has applied her ingenuity to the Internet, creating a YouTube channel that documents the ins and outs of her daily life.
It's worth noting that, at first, Kai's channel was not particularly successful. Prior to the election, her videos accumulated relatively few views. However, thanks to a combination of a fancy name and good old-fashioned elbow grease, Kai has amassed more than a million subscribers who appear eager to live vicariously through her videos. This has proved quite lucrative, and according to an estimate on YouTubers.me, Kai's monthly YouTube earnings fluctuate anywhere between $5,000 and $20,000. Considering the fact that Kai will only graduate from high school in 2026, this is a massive achievement. This means that Kai, rather than simply enjoy the spoils of her family money, likely intends to contribute to the future of the Trump finances.
Kai enjoys expensive sports like golfing
The Trump family is notorious for its golfing obsession. Kai Trump's grandfather, Donald Trump, is even said to run his golf club at Mar-a-Lago like Buckingham Palace. With this in mind, it's hardly shocking that Kai has dedicated herself to the family sport. She and Donald are even said to compete with each other out on the green. As Kai put it in her RNC speech, "When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head. And, he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. But, I have to remind him, I'm a Trump too!"
Part of being a golf-loving Trump is, apparently, taking the game extremely seriously. Kai spends an exorbitant amount of time and money on golf, from the pricey clubs she swings to the expensive training that fine-tunes her game. As she revealed in one of her YouTube videos, Kai even works one-on-one with a personal trainer to build the muscles she needs to perfect her aim. Addressing her viewers, Kai explained, "I see Alex [my personal trainer] ... twice or three times a week, depending on how I feel, for the functional training. He helps me on my golf swing more than anyone, I think, so he's awesome." Kai also explained that her trainer helps her fine-tune her skills.
Kai Trump embarks on lavish vacations
Kai Trump may work hard out on the golf course, but that doesn't stop her from playing hard during her time off. Over the years, she has enjoyed a number of luxurious holidays at key destinations across the globe. In March 2025, Kai set off on a chic Colorado ski getaway, and in true Trump fashion, she hit the slopes at arguably the world's most exclusive ski resort — Aspen Mountain. Photos shared on her Instagram reveal her tearing down the mountain in a pristine white coat. Although it's difficult to estimate just how much Kai's family spent on the trip, season passes to Aspen Mountain cost well over $1,000 per head (per the Aspen Times), making it a truly expensive place to have some winter fun.
When Kai isn't shredding her way through mounds of powder, she also enjoys traveling internationally. As revealed by a video shared on her YouTube channel, she and her family have embarked on vacations to the Bahamas. Clips from the trip show Kai deep sea fishing, golfing, and playing paddle. At one point, she even posed for glamorous photos by the water. As Kai rearranged her hair and smiled at the camera, her friend and travel companion, Emma, joked, "Look at this influencer in the wild... taking photos. The whole family's at dinner over there, and we are out taking photos. Look at us." No matter how you slice it, Kai's big Bahamian vacay looks pretty glamorous to us!
As Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump has special access to the White House
Not just anybody gets to hang out at the White House, but as one of President Donald Trump's grandchildren, Kai Trump gets special access to one of the most exclusive addresses in America. As many trivia fans know, the White House contains a bowling lane, a cinema room, and an enormous garden. But, whereas many Americans might find these perks impressive, Kai sees them as a part of her daily life. In a YouTube vlog meant to reveal the secret spaces within the White House, Kai demonstrated just how jaded she truly was. At one point, she appeared to be shrugging off the movie room, sighing, "I'm too tired to go to the movie theater room. I'm exhausted. I'm going to go to bed."
If Kai finds life in the White House normal, that's because for her it is. In a separate video, which also appeared on YouTube, Kai demonstrated her unique relationship to the presidential residence. "We used to play hide and seek growing up in the White House. It used to be me, Barron, and Donny. That's a fun fact," she divulged. Kai also shared that she had visited the White House around 20 times, although that number appears to be growing. Interestingly, her favorite room in the house is the Red Room, where presidents have traditionally held intimate dinner parties and other small events.
She rubs shoulders with celebrities like Tiger Woods
Hailing from a famous family means that Kai Trump is constantly surrounded by celebrities. Her aunt is Ivanka Trump, her step-grandmother is Melania Trump, and her grandfather is, well, the president. But, Kai's celebrity contacts extend beyond just members of her own family. In fact, her mother, Vanessa Trump, is dating golf legend, Tiger Woods as of this publication, and it seems that Kai supports the relationship.
Indeed, on March 23, 2025, Woods declared his passion for Vanessa by posting two cuddly couple photos on Instagram. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," he wrote. Trump family fans believe that Kai is rooting for the relationship despite Tiger Woods' controversial history of alleged affairs. After all, she shares Woods' passion for the pursuit of the perfect swing. Plus, she "liked" the post — in what many consider to be her online blessing.
Fascinatingly, Kai is not the only member of the Trump family that seems to be rooting for the new couple. Ivanka has publicly declared her support for Vanessa and Woods' love story. Despite technically being Vanessa's ex-sister-in-law, Ivanka commented "So happy for you both" below Woods' relationship announcement (via Hello!). While Kai's family definitely has celebrity status, its members are clearly working hard to navigate a slew of ever-changing interpersonal dynamics.
Donald Trump gifted Kai Trump a Tesla
Before they were feuding, Donald Trump and Elon Musk's friendship was full of red flags, but that didn't stop the president of the United States from supporting Musk's businesses. Early in 2025, Donald took to Truth Social to declare his intentions to buy more of the Tesla founder's cars. Just days later, he received five brand-new Teslas on the South Lawn on the White House. He then immediately proceeded to hold a press conference in which he divulged a bit more about his family's relationship to the car company. "I bought for a very special young woman, you know, I'm sure you've never heard of her, Kai," Donald told reporters, according to the Daily Mail.
In fact, Donald had purchased a Cybertruck for Kai Trump. And, despite the vehicle's massive price tag — which Car and Driver estimates to fall somewhere in the $70,000 to $100,000 range — Donald thought that the purchase was worth it. The reason? Kai has the habit of leaving her expensive golf clubs in the back of her car, and the Cybertruck is apparently not an easy car to rob. "She's a great golfer and she puts the clubs in the back, and I guess it's a very safe deal, she loves it," Donald told reporters. While Kai may love the car, it is definitely a luxury item that falls outside of the purchasing power of most other high schoolers.
Kai Trump attended a rocket launch with Elon Musk
Kai Trump's Tesla Cybertruck is not her only connection to Elon Musk. The president's eldest granddaughter has actually met Musk, and even accompanied him to a SpaceX rocket launch. Documenting the latter occasion on her YouTube channel, Kai captured a moment when Musk was asked, "You're going to go to Mars, right?" Elon seemed to absorb this question with some hesitation but slowly responded, "At some point." Later, she filmed Musk as he described the design of his rocket to a group of senior Trump administration officials. For Kai to have access to this sort of access to high-ranking politicians and billionaires is beyond impressive.
Kai herself seemed blown away by the experience of attending a rocket launch. As she shared in the same video, "Now, I've never seen something like that. And, the noise of it, like, when it was going up... insane." Despite Kai's big feelings about the rocket launch, SpaceX has a history of failed tests. Because of this, it is perhaps unsurprising that Donald Trump told his granddaughter that he has zero interest in ever traveling by rocket. "I asked Grandpa, 'Would you go in it?' And he goes, 'No,'" Kai laughed. Ultimately, it seems that although Donald's relationship with Musk and all things SpaceX was never going to last, Kai was able to enjoy the benefits of her grandfather's one-time interest in the company.
Kai announced her intention to attend a pricey university
As Kai Trump looks toward her future, it seems that a university education is a huge priority. In August 2024, she shared her intention to study at the University of Miami via a post on Instagram. According to the caption, Kai verbally committed to playing golf for the South Florida school. "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," she wrote. She also thanked others who have helped her be a successful player. While playing golf for the University of Miami certainly sounds exciting, it likely won't be cheap. According to the university's website, the cost of attendance for a student who did not receive financial aid is a whopping $98,118 per year as of this publication.
As mind-boggling as this number may be, it's important to note that Kai is used to studying at pricey private schools. As a student at The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, Kai studies among the wealthy. Indeed, yearly tuition at her high school costs $38,595, according to The Benjamin School website. This money gives Kai access to resources ranging from a jazz band to a sports analytics club — although our guess is that the eldest Trump granddaughter mostly enjoys playing on the school's Varsity golf team.
Kai Trump's 18th birthday trip to NYC was truly luxurious
Turning 18 is a rite of passage for many teens, and Kai Trump is no exception. On the occasion of her 18th birthday, Donald Tump's granddaughter got to travel from Florida to Manhatten, where she celebrated this major milestone in a really big way. Accompanied by some of her closest gal pals, Kai spent a night out in the big city. Narrating the experience on her YouTube channel, Kai shared, "Now we are all in the car ... We're going to Broadway right now. We're so excited, we are seeing 'Michael Jackson' tonight. And, then we are going to my uncle's restaurant." After the show, she and her friends gushed about the quality of the show, complimenting the quality of the singing and the thrill of the plot. Tickets to "MJ: The Musical" start at $88 per head as of this publication, according to Broadway.com, but it's likely that Kai paid much more for her central seats.
The next morning, Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, took her and her friends shopping. "We went to Zara, Nordstrom's, Skim's, I don't know what else ... And right now, we are walking to Bloomingdales," Kai told her YouTube subscribers. That evening, the group wrapped things up with even more luxury — a dinner at Nobu. Notoriously expensive, Nobu charges $8 for a single piece of tuna sushi, meaning that a simple 6-piece tuna roll will set you back $48.