Kristi Noem's Humiliating Disconnect With Husband Bryon Laid Bare In Uncovered DMs
Red flags hinting that Kristi Noem and her husband are on the rocks have been popping up for years. Now, Kristi's long-rumored affair took a wild turn after the bombshell report about Bryon Noem's own infidelity. As if this all wasn't enough of an indication that the Noems' marriage is anything but healthy, DMs that are reportedly between Bryon and one of the women he'd been exchanging scandalous messages with have surfaced. And, they make the divide between Bryon and Kristi more obvious than ever.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, 47-year-old model Nicole Raccagno recalled meeting Bryon when he found her OnlyFans in 2020. Bryon was enthusiastic about sending Raccagno money. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride," she claimed. According to her, Bryon paid her $1,500 per month in exchange for videos, adding: "He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money."
Bryon reportedly continued to communicate with and send money to Raccagno through last month, and screenshots of the WhatsApp messages she shared with the Daily Mail do match up with a phone number associated with him, according to the outlet. Considering how long this was going on and how much money Bryon allegedly sent Raccagno's way, he and Kristi were clearly leading very separate lives if it's true that she wasn't aware. Yet, the leaked messages between Bryon and Raccagno indicate that this relationship was even more complicated than that. Just last month, a message from Bryon's phone to Raccagno said, "Would love to marry you."
Kristi Noem is surely embarrassed by the extent of her husband's affair
"You're the one I love," reads one of the messages to Nicole Raccagno, per the Daily Mail. According to her, "I was his bimbo girlfriend and then I was his bimbo fiancée." And, this relationship change did reportedly include a ring. "He said, hey bimbo God, go pick out some rings. I know you want a diamond ring," she said. She did note, however: "They were just sweet gifts. It was a fantasy, not real." Even so, this did seem to take things to another level, considering the fact that Bryon also reportedly sent her messages like, "I seem to be falling in love with you. I do love you." In one of his last messages to her in late March, Bryon reportedly wrote: "Miss you. Would so love to date you."
Reading these messages and knowing they allegedly went on for years would likely make this whole ordeal even more painful for Kristi. When news of Bryon's reported relationship broke, a representative for Kristi told the New York Post: "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time."
Of course, it's unclear whether Kristi really was shocked to discover what Bryon was allegedly doing behind closed doors. If this claim is true, though, Kristi's lack of knowledge about her own husband's behavior, finances, and relationships certainly isn't indicative of a close couple.