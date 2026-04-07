Kristi Noem's Humiliating Disconnect With Husband Bryon Laid Bare In Uncovered DMs

Red flags hinting that Kristi Noem and her husband are on the rocks have been popping up for years. Now, Kristi's long-rumored affair took a wild turn after the bombshell report about Bryon Noem's own infidelity. As if this all wasn't enough of an indication that the Noems' marriage is anything but healthy, DMs that are reportedly between Bryon and one of the women he'd been exchanging scandalous messages with have surfaced. And, they make the divide between Bryon and Kristi more obvious than ever.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, 47-year-old model Nicole Raccagno recalled meeting Bryon when he found her OnlyFans in 2020. Bryon was enthusiastic about sending Raccagno money. "He gave me whatever I wanted – shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs. He wanted me to be his ultimate bimbo bride," she claimed. According to her, Bryon paid her $1,500 per month in exchange for videos, adding: "He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money."

Bryon reportedly continued to communicate with and send money to Raccagno through last month, and screenshots of the WhatsApp messages she shared with the Daily Mail do match up with a phone number associated with him, according to the outlet. Considering how long this was going on and how much money Bryon allegedly sent Raccagno's way, he and Kristi were clearly leading very separate lives if it's true that she wasn't aware. Yet, the leaked messages between Bryon and Raccagno indicate that this relationship was even more complicated than that. Just last month, a message from Bryon's phone to Raccagno said, "Would love to marry you."