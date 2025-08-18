The Subtle Red Flag That Hints Kristi Noem & Her Husband Are On The Rocks
Kristi Noem is as controversial a MAGA diehard as they come, and she's been at the center of numerous rumors. One especially juicy story that just won't die concerns the state of her marriage. Certain pundits are convinced that Kristi and her husband, Bryon Noem, are headed for divorce. And although the Noems have been together much longer than many realize, there are some subtle red flags that all might not be well at home. Aside from the longstanding rumor that Kristi is having a not-so-secret affair with her colleague, and former Trump campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski the married couple's social media behavior also hints that something is amiss.
Kristi posts on Instagram pretty regularly, but most of what she shares with the public has to do with her work as the secretary of homeland security — and before that, her page mostly consisted of posts championing Donald Trump. You'd assume that, since she's so active, Kristi would include some photos of her and Bryon, but she typically doesn't. In fact, her hubby has remained largely absent from her feed. In 2025, Kristi notably didn't post a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband but she did end up sharing a snap of them attending a White House event later that same month. Her husband didn't make an appearance again until a June 2025 photo-dump.
When scouring Bryon's Instagram, one wouldn't immediately guess he's married to Kristi since the businessman mostly shares posts about basketball alongside snapshots of his travels — none of which, notably, include his wife. The former first gentleman of South Dakota didn't even post when Kristi was tapped for her high-profile job by the president in 2024; the last time she popped up on his feed was in May 2024. Before that, Kristi used to make more frequent appearances.
Kristi and Bryon have appeared to be at odds for quite some time
While some moments between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski certainly didn't help affair rumors, the DHS secretary and her husband Bryon Noem's strange housing situation was equally eyebrow-raising. A 2019 column written by the former South Dakota governor also suggested that her husband did most of the heavy lifting when it came to running their household, while she focused on work. "I am gone a lot, and he is left to handle all things related to kids, ranch, and house," the politician acknowledged. "I know that I am blessed to have a husband who recognizes how wonderful it is for me to come back to a clean house and tended family, and he tries to make that happen."
In September 2023, sources confirmed to the New York Post that Kristi and Bryon were no longer living together. Worse, Bryon had taken his leave about two years prior at that point and he was well aware of his wife's affair with Lewandowski. Bryon is yet to comment on the swirling rumors while Kristi denied them when they first became tabloid fodder in 2021. She took to X to write simply, "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work," (via Fox News).
Bryon's silence has been deafening, but when the story resurfaced in 2023, neither Kristi nor Lewandowski denied the allegations when they were contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. Only time will tell whether all the smoke can be attributed to an actual fire.