Kristi Noem's Obvious Affair Takes A Wild Turn After Bombshell Bryon Report (& It Explains So Much)
It's been less than a month since President Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi Noem to the curb in her role as secretary of Homeland Security. However, the controversial political figure is already back in the spotlight for another scandal. Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, has reportedly been involved in some scandalous online chatting over the course of Kristi's time as a top government official, drawing public attention back to her own pesky cheating rumors.
According to the Daily Mail, while Kristi was heading up the DHS, Bryon was reportedly chatting online with acquaintances. Not only were these chats, which took place via text message and WhatsApp, sexually explicit in nature, but he reportedly sent the folks he was chatting with more than $25,000 total over time. To make matters worse, photos Bryon sent have been leaked, and his face is pictured front and center, leaving no question about whether or not it is really him.
Several of the photos show Bryon sporting tight booty shorts and balloons in his shirt mimicking oversized breasts. And seeing this evidence of Bryon's extramarital activities has folks shocked by how easily Kristi could have been blackmailed while in her role at the DHS.
Bryon Noem reportedly didn't cover his tracks well
"If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well," ex-CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told the Daily Mail. Former US counterintelligence asset Jack Barsky echoed this concern, telling the outlet, "It's astounding that somebody whose spouse is at that level has that kind of bad judgment."
When the Daily Mail contacted Bryon Noem, he did not deny messaging women online and dressing up for those photos, but he did assure the outlet that he never made any comments that would threaten national security or his wife Kristi Noem's role within the DHS. "Yeah, I made no comments like that, that would lead to that," Bryon said. "I deny the second part of that." A thorough analysis determined that the leaked photos don't appear to be AI-generated, further confirming the images are genuine.
In response to the bombshell about her husband, a spokesperson for Kristi told the New York Post, "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this. They ask for privacy and prayers at this time." Despite claims that Kristi was unaware of her husband's behavior, this does call her knowledge of the situation into question. Kristi and her former adviser, Corey Lewandowski, have long denied having an affair together. Yet, Bryon's apparent indiscretions are certainly another hint that this marriage has been on the rocks. It's easy to wonder if both parties were aware of the other's infidelity all along.