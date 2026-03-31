Kristi Noem's Obvious Affair Takes A Wild Turn After Bombshell Bryon Report (& It Explains So Much)

It's been less than a month since President Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi Noem to the curb in her role as secretary of Homeland Security. However, the controversial political figure is already back in the spotlight for another scandal. Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem, has reportedly been involved in some scandalous online chatting over the course of Kristi's time as a top government official, drawing public attention back to her own pesky cheating rumors.

According to the Daily Mail, while Kristi was heading up the DHS, Bryon was reportedly chatting online with acquaintances. Not only were these chats, which took place via text message and WhatsApp, sexually explicit in nature, but he reportedly sent the folks he was chatting with more than $25,000 total over time. To make matters worse, photos Bryon sent have been leaked, and his face is pictured front and center, leaving no question about whether or not it is really him.

Several of the photos show Bryon sporting tight booty shorts and balloons in his shirt mimicking oversized breasts. And seeing this evidence of Bryon's extramarital activities has folks shocked by how easily Kristi could have been blackmailed while in her role at the DHS.