Pippa Middleton's Marriage Is Full Of Glaringly Obvious Red Flags

Pippa Middleton might not technically be royalty, but thanks to the fact that her sister, Kate Middleton, aka the Princess of Wales, married into the royal family, she's basically royal adjacent. Pippa Middleton lives an insanely lavish life, in no small part because she married billionaire James Matthews. In fact, the two were even reportedly richer than the late Queen Elizabeth II. If Pippa was ever worried about living in her sister's shadow, well, it's safe to say that she's averted that disaster. Like so many royal marriages, however, Pippa and Matthews' relationship has been scrutinized by the press, and some red flags have made an appearance over the years.

For starters, the happy couple knew each other over a decade before they tied the knot, and Pippa was seemingly all set to marry someone else before the two rekindled their romance. The couple were first spotted by eagle-eyed paparazzi in 2012. In 2014, rumors about a possible romance made the rounds again, despite the fact that Pippa was dating someone else at the time. She and Matthews competed in a cycling event in the United States together, biking across 12 different states. It understandably raised some eyebrows since it seemed like the kind of thing you would do with your boyfriend, not another man you were previously romantically linked with.

Pippa and Matthews got married in 2017, and the media attention has only increased since, with the couple's relationship frequently making headlines for all the wrong reasons.