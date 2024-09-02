Pippa Middleton Lives A Really Lavish Life
Princess Catherine's family was once regarded as incredibly ordinary and middle class. The princess and her sister, Pippa Middleton, have rather humble origins, with their ancestors having toiled away as construction workers and coal miners. But Pippa and Catherine's mom, Carole Middleton, has been credited with helping her daughters move up the social strata. From a young age, Pippa was reportedly highly driven and intent on living a well-to-do life. "She is the most socially ambitious person I have ever come across," an acquaintance told the Daily Mail in 2011, "and one of the most vivacious."
In the U.K. (unlike the U.S.), folks can't really stop being middle class, with upper class being a category typically reserved for those with noble blood. But middle and working class people can certainly accumulate heaps of money and live like royalty. And that's exactly what Pippa did.
Though a darling among the British public, Pippa Middleton has had her fair share of controversial moments, with her wealth being at the center of many of her transgressions (she was once branded disgusting for her lavish spending habits, but more on that later). It's time to find out how the 1% (or should that be the 0.1%?) lives: Pippa Middleton lives a really lavish life.
Pippa Middleton attended fancy boarding schools
Though Pippa Middleton wasn't born with a silver spoon, it didn't take long before her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were able to give their kids a privileged upbringing. Former British Airways employees, Carole and Michael benefitted from a sizable family inheritance. The trust fund — which was the equivalent of £2.9 million in 2014 (around $3.8 million), according to the Daily Mail — was apportioned between the surviving relatives of Pippa's grandfather. They then founded their party supplies business, Party Pieces, in 1987, and eventually became millionaires from the lucrative endeavor. Their business revenue, bolstered by the inheritance, enabled them to send their children — Pippa, Princess Catherine, and James Middleton — to fancy private schools.
Pippa attended several expensive schools, starting with St. Andrews Prep, where prep fees start at £7,100 (about $9,300) a term and rise to £7,820 ($10,300) from Year 5 onwards. She also attended Downe House School, which again comes with some hefty fees, starting at £16,955 a term (around $22,400).
When Pippa and Catherine were older, they moved on to the super posh Marlborough College, which charges parents a whopping £30,000 (approximately $39,600) a term. Speaking to Tatler, a parent of a former Marlborough pupil divulged that Carole, to a fault, ensured that her daughters were the picture of affluent respectability. "There was always something slightly galling about having your children at school with the Middletons," they said.
Pippa Middleton has a penchant for swanky cars
It's commonplace for parents to buy their children cars when they're old enough to drive. But those cars rarely set them back hundreds of thousands of dollars. As Princess Catherine steadily became a national treasure following her 2011 wedding to Prince William, Carole and Michael Middleton began to worry about Pippa Middleton not having the same protections as her older sister. Accordingly, they reportedly splashed out on a $144,301 BMW or Audi, which had the added benefit of being bomb-proof, for the youngest daughter. "Carole and Michael have taken a raft of measures following advice from one of William's most trusted bodyguards," a source told The Sun (via Yahoo! News).
That isn't the only swanky car in Pippa's collection. She also owned a BMW Z4, which cost her £40,000 (around $52,700), but she suffered car woes in 2011 when the vehicle was clamped by bailiffs. In 2014, Pippa, her mom, and her brother, James Middleton, faced backlash after it was revealed that they'd scored a lucrative ambassador deal with Land Rover, which entitled them to discounts on the company's vehicles. The following year, Pippa was spotted driving a £30,000 (around $39,500) Range Rover in London, possibly purchased with said discount.
Pippa Middleton received an eye-watering advance for her book
For many years, Pippa Middleton had a reputation as a party girl. But in 2011, she set out to prove that she could cultivate a career for herself. The result was the party-planning book "Celebrate," which gave readers advice on how to perfect their hosting game.
While the book was a flop, with just 2,000 copies sold in the first week, this was likely no big deal for Middleton, who was given a colossal advance of £400,000 (around $527,200) by Penguin. In fact, several publishers reportedly got into a bidding war over the book. "She had to deliver a synopsis that was sent to a number of publishers under a strict confidentiality agreement," an insider told the Daily Mail. "There were some serious offers, but Penguin stumped up the most cash."
While Middleton faced backlash over being awarded such a huge advance for a party planning book, she was also criticized for coming across as a woefully out-of-touch rich person. The book was published during a period of significant austerity in the U.K.; as such, The Guardian argued that it was in poor taste for the socialite to suggest spending tens of thousands of dollars on posh soirees at a time when many Britons were living paycheck to paycheck.
She attends one of the most exclusive private gyms in London
Pippa Middleton is all about staying in tip-top shape. As she detailed in her Waitrose Magazine column, exercise is one of her major priorities in life. "Lifestyle changes can make a huge difference to body, mind and soul," she wrote. Accordingly, she spends a small fortune on her gym membership.
Planet Fitness simply will not suffice for Middleton, who is a member of the luxury KX gym. Located in the upscale southwest London area of Chelsea, KX is an exclusive members-only gym that boasts a concierge, spa, and even a nail lounge where gym goers can get a fancy mani pedi after their workout.
Individual membership starts at £615 (around $810) per month minus joining fees, which amounts to almost $10,000 a year. Meanwhile, those seeking a more rigorous workout regimen can expect to fork out a minimum of £3,995 (around $5,200) for the Athletic Performance Programme. In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that Middleton upped her workout regimen after becoming pregnant, which was undoubtedly costing her even more money on top of her membership fees.
Pippa Middleton's jewelry is worth a fortune
As one might expect for a woman as wealthy as Pippa Middleton, she boasts an impressive — and high-end — jewelry collection. In fact, some of her pieces are more expensive than those belonging to her royal sister, Princess Catherine. Take Pippa's Cartier watch, for instance. The pink and gold Ballon Bleu set her back a staggering £14,500 (about $19,000), while Catherine's watch seems almost affordable at £4,850 (around $6,300). "Cartier's stone setting is amongst the very best in the business, and their choice of only the highest grade diamonds will mean Pippa's watch will be sparkling for years to come," watch expert Chayanee Watts told the Daily Mail in 2016.
Cartier clearly being a favorite of the socialite, she also owns the brand's popular Love Bracelet, which retails from £4,000 to £40,000 (approximately $5,200 to $52,600). Moreover, she's been spotted wearing £6,600 (around $8,600) earrings by VanLeles Diamonds, an exclusive Mayfair jewelers.
But possibly the most expensive piece in Pippa's collection is her engagement ring. In 2016, her then fiancé, James Matthews, paid a whopping £250,000 (around $329,100) for the magnificent ring, which features an Asscher-cut diamond.
Her fairytale wedding cost nearly $1 million
They may not be royalty, but Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding was enough to make even the most ostentatious royals blush. The fairytale ceremony, which took place at St Mark's Church in Englefield in 2017, was initially expected to cost £250,000 (around $329,100). However, it has since emerged that the cost was much higher, between $500,000 and $1 million.
The bride-to-be arrived at her wedding in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V, the likes of which are sold for up to £80,000 (around $105,000) on vintage car sites. For the reception alone, the couple paid $100,000 to erect a giant glass marquee in Middleton's parents' backyard. Meanwhile, the cake reportedly cost $3,000 and the flowers $20,000. And then there's Middleton's majestic wedding dress. Designed by Giles Deacon and made from bespoke silk and lace, the gown is believed to have come with a price tag of around £40,000 (around $52,600).
The happy couple was criticized over their extravagant nuptials. On the British TV show "Loose Women" (via Express), host Ruth Langsford lamented that the wedding expenditure was equivalent to buying a home in the U.K. Meanwhile, guest Katie Price, who is notorious for her own lavish spending habits, branded the cost "disgusting."
Pippa Middleton's husband is a billionaire
Prior to marrying James Matthews, Pippa Middleton dated a number of prominent men, including a distant relative of Winston Churchill. But she hit the motherlode when she met Matthews, who is worth a colossal fortune.
A hedge fund manager and former racing driver, Matthews made his fortune as CEO of Eden Rock Capital Management, an investment advisory firm that he co-founded in 2001. "His stake in Eden Capital and the money he potentially has taken out over the last 16 years could make him a demi-billionaire or close to a billionaire on his own merits," David Friedman of WealthQuotient told E! News back in 2017. However, Matthews has only grown richer and is now estimated to be worth over $2 billion. This means that he and Middleton are actually richer than the future king and queen, Prince William and Princess Catherine.
Matthews' wealth enabled him to purchase a £17 million (around $22.3 million) pad in Chelsea, which is one of the most expensive areas of London, and a £3 million (around $3.9 million) private jet. He and Middleton have been spotted living the high life on their private jet on a number of occasions.
Pippa Middleton went on a honeymoon fit for a queen
Following their ritzy wedding, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews went on an equally lavish honeymoon. In 2017, the couple set off on a trip to French Polynesia, Australia, and New Zealand. While visiting the former, they stayed at the luxury Brando resort, which charges lucky vacationers over $3,000 a night. That's a drop in the (South Pacific) ocean for the couple, however, as they then spent over $14,000 a night to stay at the Park Hyatt hotel in Sydney, Australia.
As one would expect, they also enjoyed fine dining, traveling by private plane to the exclusive Cottage Point Inn in New South Wales. A five-course tasting menu at the establishment is a cool $160 (around $82 in USD), while an eight-course tasting menu will set patrons back $200 (around $103). "It's chaos," the restaurant's owner, Ally Olesen, told The Sydney Morning Herald. "We're surprised and flattered they chose us." According to onlookers, the couple was accompanied by personal assistants during their trip. Altogether, the honeymoon is believed to have cost a minimum of £120,000 (around $157,800), though likely much more.
She gave birth like a royal
In 2018, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child, Arthur. Though the U.K. has universal healthcare via the NHS (meaning that pregnant people can give birth for free), Middleton opted to give birth like a billionaire. Accordingly, she booked a stay at the private Lindo wing of London's otherwise government-funded St. Mary's Hospital. The most exclusive stay at the upscale maternity ward costs an eye-watering £7,500 (around $9,800) a night.
The Lindo wing is where Middleton's sister, Princess Catherine, also gave birth to her three children. It's therefore no ordinary maternity ward, with guests lavished with massages, satellite TV, and even afternoon tea and champagne. Middleton once again utilized the services of the posh maternity unit when she gave birth to her daughter, Grace, in 2021. However, it remains unknown whether she gave birth to her third child and second daughter, Rose, at the Lindo.
Pippa Middleton's favorite fashion brands don't come cheap
Famed for her memorable fashion moments — both stunning and shocking — Pippa Middleton is a bonafide style icon. But those hoping to steal her glamorous style better be prepared to fork out a small fortune. Indeed, this is one fashionista who won't be snapped in thrift store threads any time soon.
Like her sister, Princess Catherine, Middleton has a penchant for designer garb. The sisters count Alice Temperley, Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, and Roksanda Ilincic among their favorite brands, all of which come with colossal price tags. For instance, in 2011, Middleton cemented her status as a fashion it-girl when stans scrambled to buy the $1,500 dress she wore to a Temperley fashion show at London Fashion Week. Middleton had previously worn the brand for her sister's wedding reception, with Temperley telling Vogue that she was thrilled the socialite was repping her label. "Pippa came into our store in Colville Mews and she fell in love with the Long Arabia dress ... We had about four fittings in our private bridal suite in the Mews. We decided on the color and artwork panels together," the designer said.
Throughout her honeymoon, Middleton also dressed to the nines, wearing a succession of high-end outfits and swimwear with a cumulative cost of $25,000. In addition to her expensive wardrobe, she favors luxury accessories. Appearing at Wimbledon in 2019, she wore a selection of designer sunglasses amounting to almost $1,000.
Pippa Middleton has lived in some seriously luxe homes
Prior to marrying James Matthews, Pippa Middleton was already living in some swanky properties. In 2002, Carole and Michael Middleton bought a three-bedroom condo, located in the wealthy Chelsea area of London, for £780,000 (around $1 million). Pippa lived in the property for free for many years, at one point sharing it with her sister, Princess Catherine. Far from a bargain to begin with, the condo was sold for an eye-popping £1.8 million (around $2.3 million) in 2019.
Upon marrying Matthews in 2017, Pippa moved into his £17 million (around $22.3 million) Chelsea mansion. Spread across five floors, the extravagant abode boasted six bedrooms, a private gym, and an underground cinema. They also spent over $1.5 million renovating the property.
But in 2022, the couple sold their Chelsea home for almost $30 million and moved to the countryside. Settling in Berkshire, they bought a sprawling, 32-room Georgian mansion for £15 million ($17.8 million). As an accompaniment of sorts to her 150 acres of land, Pippa also has access to Bucklebury farm, a petting zoo that she and Matthews purchased in 2020 for just under $2 million. The couple later turned it into a deer and safari park. In addition to marrying a man richer than the future King of the United Kingdom, Pippa now lives in an abode that would make even the most gaudy royals recoil.
She's a fan of fine dining and high-end nightclubs
We can't imagine Pippa Middleton heading into McDonald's for a quick Big Mac and fries anytime soon. Only the ritziest restaurants will suffice for the society girl, whose palate is as refined as one might expect.
Before he wed Lady Gabriella Windsor, the late Thomas Kingston dated Pippa Middleton and was one of her most frequent fine dining companions. In 2013, the pair were spotted enjoying a gourmet meal at Le Caprice, which was located in the exclusive Mayfair district of London and a favorite of royals and celebrities alike. Lunch for one person cost over $80 during the restaurant's heyday. Then, in 2017, Middleton was dining at Cambio De Tercio, located in the equally upscale Kensington area and where a plate of lamb costs nearly $50, when she was serenaded by a fellow diner. Maybe it was the potentially $100 bottle of wine talking, but Middleton seemed to find the whole situation rather amusing.
The socialite is also a big fan of high-end nightclubs, having been snapped partying until 3am at Loulou's in Mayfair in 2012. A private members' club, membership for Loulou's starts at over $2,000 a year. Additionally, she's a member of elite tennis club The Hurlingham, which is so exclusive that it allegedly has a waitlist of 15 years, giving a whole new meaning to "you're not on the list."
Pippa Middleton enjoys luxury vacations
Long before she was the wife of a billionaire, Pippa Middleton loved jetting across the globe. In 2012, she and her sister, Princess Catherine, vacationed in the Caribbean island of Mustique, where they reportedly stayed in a £15,000 (around $19,700) a week villa.
In her early days as the sister of the Princess of Wales, Middleton also spent a lot of time visiting New York City. During her time there in 2012, she stayed at the Carlyle Hotel, where she may have paid up to $13,000 a night, before flying by private jet to an exclusive resort owned by almost-billionaire Andre Blazs. She grew so attached to the Big Apple, in fact, that there were claims that she was considering purchasing a $17 million home in the notoriously exorbitant city.
That never materialized, however, as Middleton soon wed her beau, James Matthews, and the couple opted to remain in the U.K. But since being married to Matthews, Middleton has gone on numerous luxury vacations. In particular, she often travels to St Barths, as Matthews' parents own Eden Rock, a lavish resort with a $3,000-a-night suite named after Middleton. Vacationing in St Barts in 2024, Middleton was living the high life as she relaxed on the beach with her kids. During her vacation, she wore over $2,000 worth of designer swimwear.