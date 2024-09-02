Princess Catherine's family was once regarded as incredibly ordinary and middle class. The princess and her sister, Pippa Middleton, have rather humble origins, with their ancestors having toiled away as construction workers and coal miners. But Pippa and Catherine's mom, Carole Middleton, has been credited with helping her daughters move up the social strata. From a young age, Pippa was reportedly highly driven and intent on living a well-to-do life. "She is the most socially ambitious person I have ever come across," an acquaintance told the Daily Mail in 2011, "and one of the most vivacious."

In the U.K. (unlike the U.S.), folks can't really stop being middle class, with upper class being a category typically reserved for those with noble blood. But middle and working class people can certainly accumulate heaps of money and live like royalty. And that's exactly what Pippa did.

Though a darling among the British public, Pippa Middleton has had her fair share of controversial moments, with her wealth being at the center of many of her transgressions (she was once branded disgusting for her lavish spending habits, but more on that later). It's time to find out how the 1% (or should that be the 0.1%?) lives: Pippa Middleton lives a really lavish life.