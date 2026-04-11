Before & After Pics Prove Veneers Completely Changed Chrissy Teigen's Face

Former model Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to eyebrow-raising cosmetic procedures, but her over-the-top veneers may be one of the biggest culprits behind her completely changed face. The "Sports Illustrated" cover girl had previously opened up about an unexpected lost tooth, so it's no surprise that her picture-perfect smile is far from real.

However, a full set of veneers doesn't just alter your smile (and snack preferences) — it can also reshape your entire face. Before Teigen was married to Grammy award-winning singer John Legend and started her own cooking empire, her dazzling smile graced the covers of magazines. While her veneers certainly haven't ruined her career, they've definitely landed her on the list of celebs who weakened their smiles with veneers.

Johnny Nunez & Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Teigen's wide and expressive smile at the Vaughan Anthony's Birthday Bash from May 2008 (above, left) accentuated all of her best features. Her uniform teeth were pearly white, and some slight gapping along the tops and bottoms helped to give her grin more character.

However, the photo from Teigen at the 2026 Netflix finale of "Star Search Live"(above, right) shows a much more uniform upper row, almost as if her teeth are an impenetrable wall. Her veneers are also substantially bigger than her natural teeth, no doubt pushing her smile higher up and demanding more space. It's unclear whether lip fillers, cheek fillers, or both in combination with the veneers are responsible for Teigen's drastic transformation, but the star has at least been transparent about her teeth.