Are Chrissy Teigen's Teeth Real? Because They Seem Way Too Perfect

While the decision to get veneers may have improved the appearance and functionality of Chrissy Teigen's teeth, it did make eating candy a whole lot more challenging. In January 2021, Teigen took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she had just lost a tooth in the most unexpected way. She explained her dental dilemma in a video, describing the moment she bit into a Fruit Roll-Up and the crown came off her tooth. When concerned fans asked if it was a cap or a whole veneer that fell out, she clarified that it was a "Cap but i loved him like he was a real tooth."

She later confirmed on "The Ellen Show" that she actually lost four temporary caps in total. During her February 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen said that she hadn't gotten new crowns since the incident and couldn't eat solid foods. "Soup and mashed potatoes" were the basis of her interim diet, she said, laughing.

Hilariously enough, that wasn't the only time Teigen had a tooth problem. After appearing on an episode of "Family Feud" with her husband John Legend, against the cast of "Vanderpump Rules," Tegein took to Instagram to share an exclusive moment from filming. "I can't say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set," she wrote. Chipping a tooth is some next-level enthusiasm for the game show, and even Andy Cohen couldn't help but comment. "You chipping your tooth is iconic," he wrote.