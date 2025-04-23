Are Chrissy Teigen's Teeth Real? Because They Seem Way Too Perfect
Chrissy Teigen never shies away from explaining how her looks stay flawless. The "Sports Illustrated" model is candid about every time she gets plastic surgery or when she tests a new beauty hack. Truthfully, Teigen doesn't seem to partake in any wild procedures or bizarre skincare trends — i.e., Kim Kardashian's vampire facials or Demi Moore's leech detox treatment. And for someone who continues to drop some unforgettable pop culture moments, it's surprising that her routine is mundane.
"I really do love to do things that are nice and simple," Teigen said of her beauty regimen in a 2016 interview with Refinery29. The most absurd thing she could come up with was getting veneers. Describing the process, she said, "I shaved away my teeth and made them into little pencil points for nice teeth, that's kind of weird if you think about it."
The side-by-side images below compare the difference between Teigen's chompers before veneers versus after. While both sets have a similar white sheen to them, her veneers are noticeably longer than her real teeth — the TV personality credits a bad habit to her shorter pearly whites. "I was a notorious teeth-grinder, so all my front teeth became a couple millimeters shorter," she confessed.
How Chrissy Teigen lost a tooth... and three others
While the decision to get veneers may have improved the appearance and functionality of Chrissy Teigen's teeth, it did make eating candy a whole lot more challenging. In January 2021, Teigen took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she had just lost a tooth in the most unexpected way. She explained her dental dilemma in a video, describing the moment she bit into a Fruit Roll-Up and the crown came off her tooth. When concerned fans asked if it was a cap or a whole veneer that fell out, she clarified that it was a "Cap but i loved him like he was a real tooth."
She later confirmed on "The Ellen Show" that she actually lost four temporary caps in total. During her February 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen said that she hadn't gotten new crowns since the incident and couldn't eat solid foods. "Soup and mashed potatoes" were the basis of her interim diet, she said, laughing.
Hilariously enough, that wasn't the only time Teigen had a tooth problem. After appearing on an episode of "Family Feud" with her husband John Legend, against the cast of "Vanderpump Rules," Tegein took to Instagram to share an exclusive moment from filming. "I can't say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set," she wrote. Chipping a tooth is some next-level enthusiasm for the game show, and even Andy Cohen couldn't help but comment. "You chipping your tooth is iconic," he wrote.