Side-By-Side Pics Highlight How Rachael Ray's Face Has Changed

Rachael Ray has been in the public eye for decades, so it's no surprise that the celebrity TV host has had some major transformations over that time — not least of which is her updated makeup style. One thing that really stands out? How different Ray's face looks now, compared to what it looked like in the early 2000s. In a side-by-side picture of the famous TV cook, you can see how much her facial features have changed.

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The picture on the left features Ray at a party in New York City on September 3, 2004. She's obviously much younger than in the picture on the right, from when she attended an event with the North Shore Animal League on June 12, 2025, but that's not the only thing that has changed. Just look at her smile. In the first picture, you can see more of her gums above her top teeth, whereas in the second picture, her lip hides the gums, and you can now see her bottom teeth when she grins. Not to mention, her eyes seem more wide-open in the more recent picture, where she is also wearing glasses. Ray's hair is darker and straighter in the 2025 pic, as well, although it still features a prominent side part.