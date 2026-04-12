Side-By-Side Pics Highlight How Rachael Ray's Face Has Changed
Rachael Ray has been in the public eye for decades, so it's no surprise that the celebrity TV host has had some major transformations over that time — not least of which is her updated makeup style. One thing that really stands out? How different Ray's face looks now, compared to what it looked like in the early 2000s. In a side-by-side picture of the famous TV cook, you can see how much her facial features have changed.
The picture on the left features Ray at a party in New York City on September 3, 2004. She's obviously much younger than in the picture on the right, from when she attended an event with the North Shore Animal League on June 12, 2025, but that's not the only thing that has changed. Just look at her smile. In the first picture, you can see more of her gums above her top teeth, whereas in the second picture, her lip hides the gums, and you can now see her bottom teeth when she grins. Not to mention, her eyes seem more wide-open in the more recent picture, where she is also wearing glasses. Ray's hair is darker and straighter in the 2025 pic, as well, although it still features a prominent side part.
Rachael Ray has had some health concerns over the years
It's not just Rachael Ray's face that has changed; her health has, too. The TV personality has acted oddly at times, including slurring her speech and admitting to falling more than once at home, prompting fans to worry about her health and speculate about possible alcohol abuse. She has chosen to ignore the public gossip. In a February 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that she doesn't worry about what people on the internet say about her.
"I don't follow a lot of social media, so I don't look at any of that junk," she explained. "I jump out of airplanes. I hang out with a man that I love. I have a job. And a woman in her mid-50s that's still relevant, are you kidding me? I'm just very blessed." Good for her for focusing on the important things in life!