Rachael Ray's Face Has Seriously Transformed Over The Years

If not for Rachael Ray, we never would have known what EVOO and GB stand for. We'd never declare a dish "yum-o," and we definitely wouldn't know the difference between a stoup and a choup. We have the Food Network star to thank for all that, as well as for showing us that you don't have to be a professional chef to put together a delicious (sorry, delish) meal. But more recently, Rachael Ray has undergone a transformation that becomes even more obvious when compared to images of her from her early TV days. There's no denying that her face looks different now than it did back when she was just emerging as a cooking-show phenom. Unfortunately, some online critics have found it necessary to slam her for the changes.

What follows is a chronicle of the "30 Minute Meals" icon's evolved appearance. Say what you will about her, but remember that Ray has overcome numerous personal tragedies to get where she is. The fact that she's survived them and remained upbeat and inspirational says more about her than a pair of glasses or a rounder jawline.