Before & After Photos Of Mandy Moore That Fuel 'Ozempic Face' Rumors
When you look at side-by-side photos of Mandy Moore, her transformation across a career defined by teen pop and decades-long showbiz evolution is a lot to take in. But while most of these changes have been gradual, and certainly nothing so striking as to set off alarm bells, some photos tell a different story. Certain appearances of Moore have fans doing double-takes.
For instance, in a September 2025 post on the "That Was Us" podcast Instagram page featuring Moore and her "This Is Us" co-stars, Moore looked totally unrecognizable. One user bluntly declared, "That ain't Mandy Moore," while another speculated: "I think she's had some work done." The rumors around the topic have been feverish, and the overall consensus suggests Moore looks like a different person compared to her younger self.
The hypotheses, meanwhile, always land on two familiar culprits. One is cosmetic enhancements, as one netizen mentioned on Instagram. The other, increasingly, is Ozempic — the GLP-1 drug originally developed for type 2 diabetes but now widely used for rapid weight loss. The only catch is that Ozempic tends to overcorrect and leave your skin looking gaunt, hollow, and, worst of all, saggy. Besides joking to PopSugar in 2018 that she'd have redone her nose if she'd actually gone under the knife, Moore hasn't taken the bait, seemingly declining to address the rumors at all. However, looking at before-and-after photos from earlier in her career, we can't help but wonder if the evidence doesn't point to classic signs of Ozempic use.
Moore looks completely unrecognizable in older photos
The stunning transformation of Mandy Moore is even more conspicuous when you look at older photos. In this above-right November 2025 appearance at Elle Women in Hollywood, Moore appeared in a cream pinstripe suit that made her look sharper than ever. If you put this photo next to any appearance from a decade before — say, the above-left pic from a 2014 dance party in Beverly Hills — the contrast is exactly stark enough that many might not immediately recognize the person on the right as Moore. Her face has become much slimmer and more angular, which could be attributed to the rapid weight loss of Ozempic.
Moore shows all the markers for 'Ozempic neck'
When Mandy Moore showed up for Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards (above-right), people couldn't quite believe their eyes. Which is why this might be the perfect illustrator of exactly what's different about her look, and more importantly, why we suspect GLP-1 medications may be the main culprit. Compared to the above-left photo from 2018, Moore is exhibiting strong signs of the so-called "Ozempic neck," the phenomenon where quick fat loss leaves the neck looking stringy and wrinkly, and significantly older than the rest of the face. The lines around her cheeks and mouth are also looking deeper than we're used to, but whether or not she's actually joined the ranks of Hollywood's Ozempic faithful is anyone's guess.
Moore is older now, but that doesn't explain the gaunt appearance
Mandy Moore joined another series helmed by "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman in 2025, but if appearances from that year are anything to go by, she looks nothing like her character Rebecca Pearson now. This above-right June 2025 appearance at the 85th Annual Peabody Awards reveals the jarring difference, especially when compared to photos from nearly ten years before, such as the above-left snap from December 2016. The latter pic was from shortly after "This Is Us" had just aired on TV. Moore doesn't just look a decade older. Her face and body look bonier now, and that kind of angular thinness tends to read as weight loss rather than time.