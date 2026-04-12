Before & After Photos Of Mandy Moore That Fuel 'Ozempic Face' Rumors

When you look at side-by-side photos of Mandy Moore, her transformation across a career defined by teen pop and decades-long showbiz evolution is a lot to take in. But while most of these changes have been gradual, and certainly nothing so striking as to set off alarm bells, some photos tell a different story. Certain appearances of Moore have fans doing double-takes.

For instance, in a September 2025 post on the "That Was Us" podcast Instagram page featuring Moore and her "This Is Us" co-stars, Moore looked totally unrecognizable. One user bluntly declared, "That ain't Mandy Moore," while another speculated: "I think she's had some work done." The rumors around the topic have been feverish, and the overall consensus suggests Moore looks like a different person compared to her younger self.

The hypotheses, meanwhile, always land on two familiar culprits. One is cosmetic enhancements, as one netizen mentioned on Instagram. The other, increasingly, is Ozempic — the GLP-1 drug originally developed for type 2 diabetes but now widely used for rapid weight loss. The only catch is that Ozempic tends to overcorrect and leave your skin looking gaunt, hollow, and, worst of all, saggy. Besides joking to PopSugar in 2018 that she'd have redone her nose if she'd actually gone under the knife, Moore hasn't taken the bait, seemingly declining to address the rumors at all. However, looking at before-and-after photos from earlier in her career, we can't help but wonder if the evidence doesn't point to classic signs of Ozempic use.