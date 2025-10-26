Side By Side Photos Of Mandy Moore Reveal Her Dramatic Transformation

Mandy Moore has been famous since she was a blonde-haired, hazel-eyed 15-year-old singing about candy. Since then, she's gone through many different transformations in public from singer to actor, movie actor to TV mom, and TV mom to real-life mom of three, just to name a few. The "Silver Landings" singer has maintained a fairly consistent physical appearance while growing up in the spotlight, although of course, she looks different than she did when she was a young teenager in the '90s opening up for boy bands. So, she shocked fans at a September 2025 appearance at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles, when she looked so different that a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) said her face no longer looked like the one she was born with.

Amanda Edwards & Steve Granitz/Getty

One of the reasons the transformation is so shocking is that it happened quickly. In the photo comparison above, the left photo was taken in September 2025, and the right photo was taken about four months earlier in April 2025 at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. Her face appears to be thinner in September than it was in April, and the lines around her eyes and mouth are more visible in the photo on the left. Her hair and makeup are also drastically different at both events, which only highlights the physical differences. The speedy transformation has made Moore unrecognizable to some, sparking rumors that she had plastic surgery done. While she might've gone under the knife, it's impossible to confirm through photographs alone.