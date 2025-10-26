Side By Side Photos Of Mandy Moore Reveal Her Dramatic Transformation
Mandy Moore has been famous since she was a blonde-haired, hazel-eyed 15-year-old singing about candy. Since then, she's gone through many different transformations in public from singer to actor, movie actor to TV mom, and TV mom to real-life mom of three, just to name a few. The "Silver Landings" singer has maintained a fairly consistent physical appearance while growing up in the spotlight, although of course, she looks different than she did when she was a young teenager in the '90s opening up for boy bands. So, she shocked fans at a September 2025 appearance at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles, when she looked so different that a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) said her face no longer looked like the one she was born with.
One of the reasons the transformation is so shocking is that it happened quickly. In the photo comparison above, the left photo was taken in September 2025, and the right photo was taken about four months earlier in April 2025 at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. Her face appears to be thinner in September than it was in April, and the lines around her eyes and mouth are more visible in the photo on the left. Her hair and makeup are also drastically different at both events, which only highlights the physical differences. The speedy transformation has made Moore unrecognizable to some, sparking rumors that she had plastic surgery done. While she might've gone under the knife, it's impossible to confirm through photographs alone.
It's possible Mandy Moore didn't have surgery
Mandy Moore, who had her third child with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in September 2024, revealed to Today Parents in 2022 that she had an autoimmune disease called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, people with ITP have a blood disorder that occurs when their "immune system attacks [their] platelets by mistake," causing a lower amount of platelets than normal, which can result in bruising and internal bleeding. It can be caused by pregnancy and Moore told Today Parents that because of the disorder, she can't get an epidural during childbirth.
"I am fine. I just have to continue to get my blood checked — my platelet levels checked — throughout pregnancy. They're low, but they've always been low," she said of her platelets. So, labor is agonizing for her. ITP doesn't seem to have impacted Moore's appearance through the years, but autoimmune disorders sometimes have unexpected side effects over time. The "This Is Us" star is also a working mother with three children — maybe she's just aging differently than the public expected her to.