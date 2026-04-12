7 Pics Of Lisa Rinna's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today
Actress and TV personality Lisa Rinna has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now. Her first credited role as an actress is John Parr's music video for his song "Naughty Naughty" in 1984, but it wasn't long after that she appeared in TV shows like "Valerie" and started her long run on the hit soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
With a long life in the spotlight, fans have been able to see Rinna's style and looks change over time — and it has been a stunning transformation, too. In her case, one truly noticeable change happened with her lips. The actress has been quite open about starting lip filler in her early 20s, and since then, she's had a long and intense journey with plastic surgery and filler involving her lips and face. Because of this, some old fans, or newer fans who recently started following Rinna, might not remember what her original lips looked like.
Looking at old photos of Rinna, from her start acting in soap operas and her early romance with husband Harry Hamlin, the difference in her looks can be really jarring. Even after she first started with filler, her lips are nothing compared to her appearance now. So let's take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Rinna has changed.
Lisa often showed off her original smile in her early relationship with Peter Barton
Before she met and fell in love with her husband, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna was in a high-profile relationship with "The Young and the Restless" star Peter Barton in the 1980s and early 1990s. The two soap opera stars were often spotted enjoying their time together, with many cute photos showing off their young love.
During one event in 1989, Rinna looked beautiful as she posed with Barton, the two smiling brightly for the camera. For fans more familiar with Rinna's look in recent years, she might be unrecognizable due to how much she's changed over the years, and not just with her lips. But in comparison to her much more accentuated mouth in 2026 — on jarring display at Paris Fashion Week – her original thin lips are very different.
Lisa's natural beauty was on full display in another photo with her early boyfriend
In 1991, Lisa Rinna and Peter Barton were still together, looking happy as they posed for a casual photo in Los Angeles, California. At this point, Rinna reportedly already had some lip filler injections done, but in contrast to her overfilled lips now, it's not really noticeable.
The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" told People that she first got injections done when she was in her early 20s, which would've been in the late '80s, after seeing Barbara Hershey's lips in the movie "Beaches." She told the publication, "In the beginning, it was great." But looking back, her opinion changed, as she declared in 2010, "I was crazy to even touch them in the first place."
Lisa's chic smile was bright in photos of her falling in love with Harry Hamlin
Lisa Rinna found the man she was going to marry when she ran into Harry Hamlin for the first time in 1992. The two crossed paths while they were still in relationships with other people, but a few months later, they finally got together.
The two were happy and in love in 1995 while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Batman Forever." In this photo from the event, Rinna's smile looked bright and natural, even after knowing that she had some small filler at the time.
The happy couple was all smiles at their wedding
In 1997, after a few years of dating, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin got married in a romantic ceremony in the backyard of their Hollywood home. In a photo taken on the special day, the two looked giddy and in love.
Dressed in a gorgeous wedding dress and veil, Rinna looked stunning, rocking a huge grin as she laughed and celebrated with her new husband, close friends, and family. The event marked the start of a long-lasting marriage for Rinna and Hamlin.
Lisa's level one lip filler was barely noticeable compared to today
The same year Lisa Rinna married Harry Hamlin, the star attended a Fox network press party representing her hit show, "Melrose Place." This photo taken at the event is certainly a time capsule of the era, with Rinna rocking a choppy, layered haircut with subtle highlights and a frosty pink lip color.
After seeing her lips in the early 1980s, her lips in 1997 were bigger, but they were barely noticeable compared to her super pouty mouth in the mid-2020s. In 2010, Rinna revealed to People that she got her lip fillers removed, but in the years since then, the TV star decided to get them done again. While on the hit reality TV series "The Traitors," Rinna's extreme pout was eye-catching and undeniable.
Lisa showed off her signature style at the 2002 Daytime Emmy Awards
Lisa Rinna posed for photos at the 29th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, looking great in a sparkling red ensemble. In one photo with fellow soap opera star Ty Treadway, Rinna's signature style was fully formed, with the actress wearing the same shaggy short haircut that she has sported for years since.
Her prominent lips were covered in a pink gloss, while she had on blush and smoky eye makeup. Despite how intense her lips might've seemed at the time, contrasted to over two decades later, Rinna's smaller lips are a jarring sight.
Lisa's original lip filler was tame compared to now
In the early 2000s, Lisa Rinna attended a special NBC anniversary event, wearing an ice blue outfit and her hair in her classic style. The gorgeous silk dress drew the eye, while her casually glam makeup did a great job at accentuating her features, including her lightly amplified lips.
Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, was also at the event; the couple posed for photos together and apart. The celebrity couple and many other familiar faces from television gathered at Rockefeller Center for the celebration.