7 Pics Of Lisa Rinna's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today

Actress and TV personality Lisa Rinna has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now. Her first credited role as an actress is John Parr's music video for his song "Naughty Naughty" in 1984, but it wasn't long after that she appeared in TV shows like "Valerie" and started her long run on the hit soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

With a long life in the spotlight, fans have been able to see Rinna's style and looks change over time — and it has been a stunning transformation, too. In her case, one truly noticeable change happened with her lips. The actress has been quite open about starting lip filler in her early 20s, and since then, she's had a long and intense journey with plastic surgery and filler involving her lips and face. Because of this, some old fans, or newer fans who recently started following Rinna, might not remember what her original lips looked like.

Looking at old photos of Rinna, from her start acting in soap operas and her early romance with husband Harry Hamlin, the difference in her looks can be really jarring. Even after she first started with filler, her lips are nothing compared to her appearance now. So let's take a trip down memory lane to see just how much Rinna has changed.