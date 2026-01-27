Lisa Rinna Looks Painfully Tuned Up In Jarring Paris Fashion Week Photos

Lisa Rinna hasn't been one to shy away from getting candid about the work she's had done over the years, and considering she turned 62 in 2025, she's worked hard to maintain her figure and her health. The actor and reality star has undergone a stunning transformation over the decades she has spent in front of the camera. However, that transformation may have gone too far for some, as the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's face looked jarringly tuned up at Paris Haute Couture Week.

Rinna came out to the City of Light on January 27 to attend the high-profile Stéphane Rolland Spring/Summer 2026 show. The TV personality rocked a dramatic black gown with long sleeves and a high collar that simply radiated gothic chic vibes. However, while her fashion game was on point, the work that had seemingly been done on her cheeks, eyes, and lips really stole the spotlight, and not exactly in a good way.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

While it's not possible to know the extent or nature of the procedures she's had done, it seems clear that she's certainly got her fair share of fillers. Her pouty lips look downright inflated, appearing almost fish-like in conjunction with her sucked-in cheeks, and her angular jaw and cheekbones look more like they were chiseled out of marble. Pairing her sharp angles with some rather severe and moody makeup only accentuated the extent of her various drastic attempts at defying the inevitability of aging.