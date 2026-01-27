Lisa Rinna Looks Painfully Tuned Up In Jarring Paris Fashion Week Photos
Lisa Rinna hasn't been one to shy away from getting candid about the work she's had done over the years, and considering she turned 62 in 2025, she's worked hard to maintain her figure and her health. The actor and reality star has undergone a stunning transformation over the decades she has spent in front of the camera. However, that transformation may have gone too far for some, as the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's face looked jarringly tuned up at Paris Haute Couture Week.
Rinna came out to the City of Light on January 27 to attend the high-profile Stéphane Rolland Spring/Summer 2026 show. The TV personality rocked a dramatic black gown with long sleeves and a high collar that simply radiated gothic chic vibes. However, while her fashion game was on point, the work that had seemingly been done on her cheeks, eyes, and lips really stole the spotlight, and not exactly in a good way.
While it's not possible to know the extent or nature of the procedures she's had done, it seems clear that she's certainly got her fair share of fillers. Her pouty lips look downright inflated, appearing almost fish-like in conjunction with her sucked-in cheeks, and her angular jaw and cheekbones look more like they were chiseled out of marble. Pairing her sharp angles with some rather severe and moody makeup only accentuated the extent of her various drastic attempts at defying the inevitability of aging.
Lisa Rinna looked far less gothic the day before the Stéphane Rolland show
Lisa Rinna's very taut face and exaggerated features looked downright startling at the Stéphane Rolland Paris Fashion Week show on January 27. However, just the night before, Rinna looked brighter and more angelic when she stepped out in style at the Tamara Ralph Spring/Summer runway show, rocking an ornate white gown with silver embellishments. The bold and almost antique-like ensemble resembled some sort of winter snow queen, and her softer cosmetics, by extension, didn't make her face look quite so severe and tuned up.
While it's still clear that Renni has sculpted and modified her face, having quite a bit of work done over the years – as anyone could see if they look at pics of Rinna before plastic surgery – the results don't feel as shocking. It's obvious that the "Traitors" star wanted to look much more ethereal while basking in the glow of Paris and the city's celebration of haute couture, and it worked.
Rinna has admitted to getting silicone injections in her lips when she was in her 20s, as well as numerous rounds of fillers in her face. Regardless of what work she's had done, Rinna says she doesn't care about what haters have to say. "I just don't give a s*** about what people think about me ... Everything that I've gone through has brought me to this point where I do not f***ing care what anybody thinks about me," Rinna told Cosmopolitan in January 2024. "There's this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I'm like, 'F*** it. I'm going to age disgracefully.'" Perhaps grace is overrated. Then again, looking at her January 27 picture, perhaps it isn't, but it's Rinna's world, and we're just in it.