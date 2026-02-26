Lisa Rinna's Overfilled Lips Look Ready To Burst In These Jarring Photos
Lisa Rinna is a soap opera, fashion, and "Real Housewives" icon who also happens to have had one of the most extreme and jarring plastic surgery transformations in Hollywood. She's become known for her overly-filled, plastic looking lips, and she owns them. "My lips have had their own career," she told Forbes in 2021. But, she didn't exactly choose her signature feature. She told Hoda Kotb while co-hosting "Today" that she got silicone injections in her lips when she was 24 and was happy with them until 2010, when she got as much of it removed as possible, but couldn't get her lips back to their natural state because they get hard and the substance settles differently over time.
Many factors go into what the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum's lips look like on any given day, so she's not a bad source to go to for secrets on how to achieve a perfectly pouty lip, because sometimes they look big, but fine. However, although Rinna can claim one of the most stunning and versatile career transformations in entertainment, photos prove that sometimes, no outfit or makeup choices can distract from the fact that her lips often look like they're ready to pop.
Red makes Lisa Rinna's lips pop
Lisa Rinna wore a bright red jacket over a white shirt to a SiriusXM Studios in February 2026, and the jacket really made her lips pop.
The combination of the bright color, the simplicity of her white top, and the sunglasses that pull focus away from her eyes actually drew attention to her lips. Her lips were huge and appeared to be over-glossed.
Her lips took center stage at the WWD style awards
Lisa Rinna wore a strapless yellow dress to the WWD Style Awards in January 2026, accessorizing with a gold necklace and earrings. She wore her hair in a sleek style with a retro curled statement bang and simple, neutral makeup.
Her lips still demanded attention despite the natural vibe, in part because the left side of her upper lip appeared deflated compared to the other sections of her lips.
Lisa Rinna was unrecognizable at the 2025 Fashion Awards, but her lips weren't
Lisa Rinna was nearly unrecognizable in a blonde wig and black and white striped statement outfit at the Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora in London. She could've been mistaken for a completely different person, if not for the fact that her lips were in full "Lisa Rinna" form.
Although she appeared to be wearing clear or neutral gloss that wasn't overdone, her lips seemed freshly plump and were still commanding attention even as she tried to turn heads for other reasons.
Sometimes, pink makes her lips look extra plump
Lisa Rinna was pretty in pink at Las Culturistas Culture Awards in July 2025 and had pink glam to match.
Her lips looked perfectly pouty, but also over-glossed and engorged. Her top lip looked slightly larger than her bottom one, which isn't always the case for Rinna. Plus, her lips were a slightly darker shade of pink than her garment, demanding to be the star of the night.
Even when she's dressed down, Lisa Rinna's lips stand out
Even when she's dressed casually and potentially trying to go incognito for a day, Lisa Rinna's lips make low key outings impossible. She wore black sunglasses and a simple black collared shirt to the Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2025. She was a guest, not the star of the show, and was trying to play the part.
But even in this unassuming outfit, it was hard to ignore her lips. Both sides of her top lip appeared flat, if not necessarily deflated that day.
Rinna's lips even stand out in Wonderland
Lisa Rinna looked like a character out of "Alice in Wonderland" at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week in a red bob wig and a black and white polka dot oversized structured top.
After the shock of the outfit, if you focus on her lips, it's clear that the huge top actually made it look like her lips were disproportionately large for her face, even at a distance.
Even as a rabbit, Lisa Rinna is all lips
Lisa Rinna got into the spirit at the "Halloween Kills" costume party premiere in 2021. She dressed up as a bunny rabbit complete with ears, face makeup, and a pink costume.
But because Rinna's lips are so famous, it was easy to see makeup over her top lip, transitioning into the white makeup that was supposed to look like fur. The effect, made her whole mouth area, including her lips, look bigger than they actually were.