Lisa Rinna's Overfilled Lips Look Ready To Burst In These Jarring Photos

Lisa Rinna is a soap opera, fashion, and "Real Housewives" icon who also happens to have had one of the most extreme and jarring plastic surgery transformations in Hollywood. She's become known for her overly-filled, plastic looking lips, and she owns them. "My lips have had their own career," she told Forbes in 2021. But, she didn't exactly choose her signature feature. She told Hoda Kotb while co-hosting "Today" that she got silicone injections in her lips when she was 24 and was happy with them until 2010, when she got as much of it removed as possible, but couldn't get her lips back to their natural state because they get hard and the substance settles differently over time.

Many factors go into what the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum's lips look like on any given day, so she's not a bad source to go to for secrets on how to achieve a perfectly pouty lip, because sometimes they look big, but fine. However, although Rinna can claim one of the most stunning and versatile career transformations in entertainment, photos prove that sometimes, no outfit or makeup choices can distract from the fact that her lips often look like they're ready to pop.