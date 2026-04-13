Side-By-Side Photos Make Tyra Banks' Face Transformation Hard To Ignore

Unlike some celebrities whose plastic surgery changed their careers for the worse, Tyra Banks actually got her nose job in the early stages of her modeling career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery," she told People in 2018. "I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

The procedure worked in her favor, of course, and the supermodel has since pivoted to the TV industry. Banks maintained her stunning looks while hosting "America's Next Top Model" and continued to do so after it ended. It seems like she switches things up to suit her cosmetic needs as she ages, too. Photographs of her public outings in February 2026, right before Netflix released "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," make it pretty hard for fans to ignore how much she's changed.

Lawrence Lucier & Jeff Schear/Getty

The above photo on the left captured the 30-year-old Banks at a Madison Square Garden event in New York City back in 2004. The model's skin was smooth and flawless, and she only had visible lines around her mouth when she pursed her lips. Her cheeks also looked delicate but full at the same time, complementing her button nose.

For comparison, the photograph on the right depicts Banks at a February 2026 Spotify event in San Francisco. At 52 years old, Banks still had no visible wrinkles, though her cheeks looked more prominent than they did in her early 30s. Her nose bridge also looked slimmer, and the apex of her nose seemed to stick out more from her nostrils. Banks might have had more work done than she mentioned, though her cooler-toned makeup might dramatize the changes in this instance.