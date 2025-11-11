Celebs Whose Careers Were Never The Same After Plastic Surgery

During the '80s and '90s, you couldn't turn on the TV, go to the movies, or visit your local video store without seeing Meg Ryan's face. Dubbed America's sweetheart, she was everywhere — until, all of a sudden, she wasn't. As to why Ryan disappeared from the limelight, you could probably point to her split from Dennis Quaid or the "You've Got Mail" star's decision to adopt a daughter in 2006. Others have theorized that Ryan's plastic surgery made her "unrecognizable" and played a pivotal role in her getting phased out of Hollywood.

"I can't pay attention to it. I just can't," she told Glamour in 2023 of the internet commentary. "It's not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone's feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about." Ryan has yet to confirm or deny having had work done, but the consensus online is pretty clear.

So what was the reason she gave for her premature departure from the spotlight? During an interview with People the same year, Ryan revealed, "I took a giant break because I felt like there's just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop." The famed romcom star has since made her comeback to the big screen, but her roles are now few and far between. There's also no denying that Ryan looks dramatically different from how many remember her.