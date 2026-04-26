Before & After Photos Of Taylor Frankie Paul's Teeth Show A Sparkling Difference

Taylor Frankie Paul's new smile was likely done after she was cast as the lead on Season 22 of "The Bachelorette." In Season 4 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Paul talked about how she was preparing for the gig by getting work done. "I'm doing it one, to feel good about myself, but two, for 'The Bachelorette,'" Paul said (per Us Weekly). "I think I'm about to be in a lot of dresses, which normally — if you know me, I'm not in dresses, so I just kind of want to feel good in them."

It's no surprise that she would also change her teeth in an effort to feel more confident as well. After all, in a September 2025 interview with Popsugar, Paul talked about the pressure of looking perfect in the Mormon community in Utah. "The beauty culture here [is about looking] well-kept because everyone else is. You feel this obligation," she admitted.

However, the changes were for naught, as the ABC reality series was canceled (leaving fans wishing Miranda McWhorter was cast instead) before its scheduled March 2026 premiere. According to a statement Disney gave to Today on March 20, this was due to domestic violence allegations against Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, as well as released video footage of a 2023 incident. This is just one of many scandals that have plagued "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast and one that has paused the filming of Season 5.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.