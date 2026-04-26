Before & After Photos Of Taylor Frankie Paul's Teeth Show A Sparkling Difference
It's obvious that many of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars have altered their appearance since their hit Hulu reality show first aired in 2024. Outside of plastic surgery, Botox, and hair changes, another example of change comes from the self-proclaimed leader of MomTok, Taylor Frankie Paul. From 2025 to 2026, Paul seemingly had some work done on her teeth, as evidenced by red carpet photos that show a bright difference.
In a picture from the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party on July 10, 2025, Paul delivers a toothy smile. Her unique grin features slight gaps between her teeth, which aren't perfectly straight. Compare that to a picture of Paul at the 98th annual Oscars on March 15, 2026, where her smile is much more uniform. Her teeth are practically glowing with how white they look. Paul's teeth also have no gaps or imperfections in them, erasing the uniqueness that existed before. The before and after photos are a striking change that is impossible not to notice.
Taylor Frankie Paul admitted to having work done for The Bachelorette
Taylor Frankie Paul's new smile was likely done after she was cast as the lead on Season 22 of "The Bachelorette." In Season 4 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Paul talked about how she was preparing for the gig by getting work done. "I'm doing it one, to feel good about myself, but two, for 'The Bachelorette,'" Paul said (per Us Weekly). "I think I'm about to be in a lot of dresses, which normally — if you know me, I'm not in dresses, so I just kind of want to feel good in them."
It's no surprise that she would also change her teeth in an effort to feel more confident as well. After all, in a September 2025 interview with Popsugar, Paul talked about the pressure of looking perfect in the Mormon community in Utah. "The beauty culture here [is about looking] well-kept because everyone else is. You feel this obligation," she admitted.
However, the changes were for naught, as the ABC reality series was canceled (leaving fans wishing Miranda McWhorter was cast instead) before its scheduled March 2026 premiere. According to a statement Disney gave to Today on March 20, this was due to domestic violence allegations against Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, as well as released video footage of a 2023 incident. This is just one of many scandals that have plagued "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast and one that has paused the filming of Season 5.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.