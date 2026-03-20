Taylor Frankie Paul Dooming The Bachelorette Has Fans Screaming ABC Picked Wrong Mormon Wife
Those who were looking forward to new episodes of "The Bachelorette" are going to be sorely disappointed. Variety reported that ABC had officially pulled the reality show's upcoming season from its schedule amid the controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul. The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star, who is among the most popular faces on TikTok, has been in hot water for some time due to domestic violence allegations related to a 2023 incident involving her on-again/off-again partner. However, it was footage of the incident in question coming to light that prompted the network to finally pull the plug.
Not only that, but Variety also confirmed that Paul's other claim to fame has been caught up in the scandal, as well. And yet, if you ask "Mormon Wives" fans, this whole debacle could have been avoided had ABC simply picked another member of the show's cast to be "The Bachelorette." More specifically, social media users are sounding off about how Miranda McWhorter should have been cast as the lead of the hit dating show instead.
"I genuinely believe they picked the wrong person for The Bachelorette, Taylor will NEVER get over [her ex] Dakota [Mortensen] & that's unfair to all the men," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, opined. "Miranda, on the other hand, our mature, unproblematic, 100% SINGLE mom, would've been great." Another user wrote, "Unpopular opinion: miranda should've been the bachelorette over taylor." Based on what we're seeing on the feed, though, this opinion really isn't unpopular at all.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Should Miranda McWhorter have been the Bachelorette? Fans have thoughts
Many fans of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives" are convinced Miranda McWhorter would have been a much better pick for "The Bachelorette," partially due to the fact that she seems to be far less prone to scandal than Taylor Frankie Paul, who was infamously rumored to be a Trump supporter, among other things. As one X user argued, "LITERALLY one of the most beautiful people ever, classy, elegant, very sweet, not problematic. Only beef she's had with any of the women was getting mad at Demi cuz Demi was going around saying Chase (Miranda's baby daddy) 'shoved' her when all he did was put his hand on her back." Another concurred, writing, "Miranda is so f***ing stunning and unproblematic when it comes to SLOMW it rlly should've been her."
But fans also wondered whether McWhorter would have had the same drawing power. As one user put it, "Unfortunately, no one outside of Momtok knows Miranda, and she doesn't make headlines. But yeah, TFP was a trashy pick for the Bachelorette." Then again, Paul "made headlines" a little too close to the sun, ultimately resulting in the new season of "The Bachelorette" being shelved outright. So, it's safe to say that ABC may be regretting not going with the safer option right now. But who, if not Paul or McWhorter?
Plenty of fans reckon Layla Taylor would have been the best choice to be the new Bachelorette. As one X user remarked, "The Bachelorette should have been Layla. Miranda would really be the perfect choice but she's still married to Chase." On that note, McWhorter and her husband have been separated since announcing their divorce in 2024, though they still seem to be legally married, resulting in a bit of a gray area.