Taylor Frankie Paul Dooming The Bachelorette Has Fans Screaming ABC Picked Wrong Mormon Wife

Those who were looking forward to new episodes of "The Bachelorette" are going to be sorely disappointed. Variety reported that ABC had officially pulled the reality show's upcoming season from its schedule amid the controversy surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul. The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star, who is among the most popular faces on TikTok, has been in hot water for some time due to domestic violence allegations related to a 2023 incident involving her on-again/off-again partner. However, it was footage of the incident in question coming to light that prompted the network to finally pull the plug.

Not only that, but Variety also confirmed that Paul's other claim to fame has been caught up in the scandal, as well. And yet, if you ask "Mormon Wives" fans, this whole debacle could have been avoided had ABC simply picked another member of the show's cast to be "The Bachelorette." More specifically, social media users are sounding off about how Miranda McWhorter should have been cast as the lead of the hit dating show instead.

"I genuinely believe they picked the wrong person for The Bachelorette, Taylor will NEVER get over [her ex] Dakota [Mortensen] & that's unfair to all the men," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, opined. "Miranda, on the other hand, our mature, unproblematic, 100% SINGLE mom, would've been great." Another user wrote, "Unpopular opinion: miranda should've been the bachelorette over taylor." Based on what we're seeing on the feed, though, this opinion really isn't unpopular at all.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.