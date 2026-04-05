Before & After Pics Of The Cast Of Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Show Their Jarring Transformations
Mormon wives and reality TV seem to go together like half-and-half and Diet Dr. Pepper. For starters, there's TLC's hit reality show "Sister Wives," which is all about the trials and tribulations of Kody Brown and his four wives, who, at one point, were all members of the fundamentalist Mormon sect the Apostolic United Brethren. And then, Bravo threw its hat into the ring with "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," bringing on a group of glamorous Utah residents, some of whom happen to be former and current members of the Mormon Church. Then in 2024, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premiered on Hulu, and the conversation regarding modern Mormonism reached fever pitch.
The stars of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" have been particularly open about what it means to be a member of the Mormon Church in today's world, even going so far as to push back against some of the religion's rules and guidelines. They've also been open about something few in their position have been so transparent about in the past: their looks. Just about every cast member of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has paid for some type of cosmetic procedure, resulting in unmistakable changes in physical appearance. Take a look at these before and after pictures of the cast to see the jarring transformations of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars.
Taylor Frankie Paul
The de facto leader of MomTok herself, Taylor Frankie Paul's life sure has gone through some major changes over the years. Her overall look has also changed some thanks to a variety of procedures, including two breast augmentations. In the fourth season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," the TikTok star documented her second augmentation, which she had done just before she filmed "The Bachelorette." (Paul's "Bachelorette" season was ultimately pulled from the air due to new allegations and a leaked video from past allegations of domestic violence involving the reality star.) "I'm doing it one, to feel good about myself, but two, for 'The Bachelorette.' I think I'm about to be in a lot of dresses which normally — if you know me, I'm not in dresses, so I just kind of want to feel good in them," Paul said of having the procedure a second time.
Paul has also altered her look by using injectables and switching up her hair extensions, and it sounds like she could go under the knife again for another major cosmetic procedure. "I want to eventually get a nose job. It's just a time thing. I also get fearful, to be honest, of changing my face. It can be scary," Paul said in a 2025 interview with PopSugar.
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Jessi Draper
As far as reality stars who dramatically changed their faces after their TV career took off go, few have been as open about the procedures they've undergone as "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" cast member Jessi Draper. A hairstylist by trade, Draper has transformed more than just her locks over the years, and she's documented much of what she's undergone on social media. Among the procedures she's shared about are a skin pinch, a base reduction, a CO2 laser, and a breast augmentation. And although Draper's supportive of anyone getting plastic surgery if it makes them happy, she personally hasn't been thrilled with all of her results. In early 2026, Draper posted a video to Instagram explaining that the results from an upper and lower blepharoplasty and fat grafting left her unhappy with her appearance. "I've really been struggling. I genuinely feel like this last surgery ruined my life. I look f**king hideous all of season five, I do. My face is swollen. My eyes look crazy. I don't look like how I used to and I hate it," Draper said.
Draper has openly stated that many of the procedures she's had have been prompted by insecurities over her appearance, and on a March 2026 episode of the podcast "Call Her Daddy," the reality star went even deeper, sharing that her failed relationships impacted her decisions, too. "I had two husbands who treated me so badly that [my appearance] was the only thing that I could control ... I can't do anything else right, so, like, I can control my appearance," she said.
Miranda Hope
Miranda Hope has been intentional about the procedures she's had done. Prior to joining the cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Hope shared on TikTok, "I have my insecurities, but overall I love my body, I love my skin, and I love myself. However, that does not mean that you can't get stuff done even though you love yourself and you love your body," adding that her mother had gotten a nose job and she'd support her daughter if she ever wanted to make changes to her appearance. Hope regularly gets Botox, and she's incorporated microneedling and lasers into her beauty routine.
That said, Hope has thought twice about getting certain procedures. In a 2026 Allure deep dive into the Mormon community's intense beauty standards, the reality star shared that she considered having her ears pinned back, but ultimately decided against the surgery after noticing in her son's baby pictures that he shares her ears. "I have no interest in changing myself ... I mean, I have a boob job, I get Botox. I'm still open to doing that stuff. However, I think being very intentional with it is important," Hope said about her philosophy on cosmetic procedures.
Jen Affleck
Jen Affleck of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" knows all about societal pressures to look a certain way. In the aforementioned Allure story, Affleck, who is Ecuadorian, commented on her experience growing up in a predominantly white area of the country like Utah. "Everyone's blonde and blue-eyed here. Being different, we just stand out, and that can cause a lot of insecurities. I mean, I've been guilty of dyeing my hair blonde for that exact reason," she said. Most of Affleck's transformation from before the show started to now seems to be from minor changes in her appearance, like coloring her hair and straightening her teeth, and as of this writing, she has not confirmed undergoing any major cosmetic procedures.
When asked by StyleCaster about her biggest beauty hot take, Affleck said, "Not to put down anyone who does filler or all that stuff, but for me, I love the expressions. I feel like the more expressions you have in your face, actually, the more beautiful you look." Instead, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum focuses on her skincare routine and finding other ways to feel good about herself. "When I'm doing something I love, I feel the most confident. For me, that's dancing," she said.
Demi Engemann
Some of the "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" stars got plastic surgery long before the hit reality show was even a twinkle in Hulu's eye. Former cast member Demi Engemann has gone under the knife multiple times. In 2024, she shared in an Instagram story that she had a nose job done in 2018. "This bump from the side drove me nuts in pics! I had a partial rhinoplasty done 6 years ago from [Dr. John Bitner]," Engemann said atop a photo of her nose prior to the surgery, per Us Weekly. "He did a phenomenal job," she added.
After the nose job, Engemann continued to keep making significant changes to her physical appearance. In 2025, the reality star had a breast augmentation, and she shared all of the details in a video posted to TikTok. "I couldn't be happier with my results ... [Dr. Guilfoyle] recommended 385 cc high-profile implants based on my frame, and I'm thrilled with how everything turned out," Engemann wrote. While most comments left on the video were positive, some viewers expressed their dismay over Engemann's surgery. However, she didn't seem too concerned with the negative chatter. "I know I'm beautiful just as I am! Embracing the new me feels amazing!" Engemann said.
Whitney Leavitt
Whitney Leavitt of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has had an unbelievable transformation. The first season of the Hulu show documented Leavitt on the outs with many of her fellow MomTok members, trying to rebuild her marriage after her husband was active on a dating app, and dealing with residual online hate from a video she had posted in the past. Meanwhile, the fourth season of the show, which aired in early 2026, showed Leavitt competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and preparing to move to New York City to star as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway.
Leavitt's look has transformed, too. When comparing photos from Leavitt's 2016 wedding to her 2025 "Dancing with the Stars" run, the differences in her appearance are noticeable. And Leavitt has been open about what she's done to change her appearance. The Broadway star has said she's gotten injections, has changed her hair color multiple times, and has used GLP-1 medications for weight loss. Leavitt has also talked about the downsides to taking certain measures to change her appearance. In an episode of the podcast "Weekly Trash," Leavitt noted that she stopped taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic because of how she felt while on it. "I've loved the weight loss, I've hated how I've felt on it," Leavitt said. "You constantly have diarrhea ... you're nauseous, I feel like I'm easily irritable, but it's probably also because it's also suppressing my appetite," she added. "I'm grateful for the weight I lost, but I'm getting off of it. I've literally been sick for two months. I haven't felt like myself."
Mikayla Matthews
Mikayla Matthews' transformation has not been an easy road. The reality star has changed in appearance due to a combination of natural aging and procedures, but she's also dealt with severe chronic skin issues that she's documented on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Matthews has been diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, and her skin has suffered from it. For years, the MomTok member has dealt with full-body rashes and swelling, among other symptoms, due to the disorder, and she's taken a variety of drastic measures to find relief. For example, 10 months after a breast augmentation, Matthews had her implants removed. In 2025, a year after the explant, she celebrated the decision on Instagram. "It was the best decision I made for my own PERSONAL health. Removing them was the beginning of getting my health back and clearing infection out of my body," Matthews said.
Matthews still battles her health condition, and in 2026 she shared that being exposed to mold compounded the issues. And the illness has impacted more than just her appearance, which Matthews has been open about on social media. "This condition has stolen literally everything from me," Matthews said on a past Instagram story. "I'm genuinely just barely surviving: There's no one piece of advice that will apply to anyone, EXCEPT take time for yourself. Don't forget your hobbies or what you like to do for YOU," she said on another, per People.
Mayci Neeley
Mayci Neeley has been poked and prodded in the name of beauty, too. While her appearance hasn't changed as drastically as some of her co-stars', Neeley has certainly had her share of cosmetic procedures. As she said in an interview with New Beauty, Neeley is fond of injectables and facials. "Obviously, we love Botox. I want to start doing lasers, actually. I did it once, like two years ago, and my skin looked so good. I did the BBL Moxie combo. I want to do that again, but I just can't while filming. I don't do a ton of facials, actually. I do a HydraFacial every once in a while," Neeley shared. Neeley also had fat surgically removed from under her chin, and she's had injections to make her jawline sharper. "I tried Sculptra on my jawline. I don't want [traditional] filler in my face so I tried this instead," Neeley said in an Instagram story of the procedure she had, per New Beauty.
In the aforementioned 2026 Allure feature, Neeley and castmate Mikayla Matthews noted that they are proud of the "SLOMW" cast for being so candid about their cosmetic work, as they hope it encourages less judgment and more transparency surrounding the topic. "That's how it should be, Neeley said. "You see certain celebrities and [they say], 'I've never done anything.' I think that's why we like to be open about it too, because I'm like, it's so weird to act like you are perfect. We know we're not."
Layla Taylor
When it comes to cosmetic work, many of the stars of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" seem to believe sooner is better than later. After filming the first season of the show, Layla Taylor, the youngest member of the cast, underwent multiple cosmetic procedures. "In the past four months, I've gotten my boobs done, my nose done and a tummy tuck and lip filler and chin filler and Botox," Taylor said in 2024 on an episode of the "Virtual Reali-tea" podcast. She noted that she wanted these procedures after she became a mother. "I love my babies to death but they screwed up my body and I wanted to feel hot again. I'm single. I want a new husband one day, so I had to revamp!" Taylor said. She also stated that out of the whole cast, she's the "most obsessed" with getting work done.
Some of the changes that Taylor and her castmates have made to their appearances are permanent, but not all. In 2025, Taylor shared in an interview that she was considering either getting smaller breast implants or having her implants removed altogether. In 2026, the reality star went through with a revision surgery, leaving the operating table with a smaller cup size. "I feel like my boobs have made me unconfident that last year having them because I just feel like they're a lot. So, I'm excited to have more confidence and just feel better in my body," Taylor said in a video shared to Instagram by her plastic surgeon.
Liann May
Of all the physical transformations we've seen so far on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," it seems fair to say none have been as dramatic as the transformation of Liann May, the mother of Taylor Frankie Paul. In the first season of the Hulu reality series, May appeared in a few episodes as a sounding board for Paul amid her ongoing relationship issues with Dakota Mortensen. When the second season dropped, May played the same role for her daughter, but she did so with a completely different look. In an episode of the series, May and Paul discussed May's surgery, with Paul confessing that her mother made more changes than she initially planned. "So my mom wanted to get a nose job and then got her whole face done," Paul said. She added, "When I saw her post-surgery, I was like, 'Mom what did you do?' She looked like she got hit by a bus."
Paul was supportive of her mother, though. "She's healing well, and if she feels great, great," the reality star added in her confessional. Paul also reassured her mother that her facial swelling was reducing, and that she was a fan of May's new nose. But Paul wasn't going to lie to May. When May asked if she looked Paul's age, Paul skirted around the question. "You would not go that far," May said on her daughter's behalf.