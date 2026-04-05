Before & After Pics Of The Cast Of Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Show Their Jarring Transformations

The de facto leader of MomTok herself, Taylor Frankie Paul's life sure has gone through some major changes over the years. Her overall look has also changed some thanks to a variety of procedures, including two breast augmentations. In the fourth season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," the TikTok star documented her second augmentation, which she had done just before she filmed "The Bachelorette." (Paul's "Bachelorette" season was ultimately pulled from the air due to new allegations and a leaked video from past allegations of domestic violence involving the reality star.) "I'm doing it one, to feel good about myself, but two, for 'The Bachelorette.' I think I'm about to be in a lot of dresses which normally — if you know me, I'm not in dresses, so I just kind of want to feel good in them," Paul said of having the procedure a second time.

Paul has also altered her look by using injectables and switching up her hair extensions, and it sounds like she could go under the knife again for another major cosmetic procedure. "I want to eventually get a nose job. It's just a time thing. I also get fearful, to be honest, of changing my face. It can be scary," Paul said in a 2025 interview with PopSugar.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.