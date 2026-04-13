Rare Times Carrie Underwood Has Been Spotted Without Makeup On

Whether she's performing on stage or working hard as a judge on "American Idol," Carrie Underwood always looks beautiful. Her face has transformed a lot since she won the reality singing competition in 2005. In 2017, a tragic accident led to Underwood getting 40 to 50 stitches in her face and mouth. Despite this, she has shown off her natural beauty more than once by posting pictures of herself without makeup — and she is just as gorgeous as ever!

The "Before He Cheats" singer is often all dolled up with a full face of makeup (even while at the gym) because she loves it so much. In a November 2014 interview with Yahoo! Life, Underwood revealed that she learned to do makeup at a young age by watching her mom and older sisters do theirs. "I have always loved [makeup]," she told the outlet, adding, "I don't think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest. I wear makeup for me. I don't want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven't given some sort of effort. I just feel better when I have a little on."

However, since welcoming her firstborn son, Isaiah, in 2015, she has had to adapt her makeup routine a bit. "Things have just definitely gotten simpler [since having a baby]," Underwood told Elle in March 2016, adding, "Oh lordy, being a mom, half the time I'm like, 'Did I put moisturizer on? Did I do that today?'" There have even been a few times when she totally embraced the makeup-free, filter-free look and even posted these photos online. Below, you'll find a few of the moments the country music singer has gone without makeup in the past.