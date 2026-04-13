Rare Times Carrie Underwood Has Been Spotted Without Makeup On
Whether she's performing on stage or working hard as a judge on "American Idol," Carrie Underwood always looks beautiful. Her face has transformed a lot since she won the reality singing competition in 2005. In 2017, a tragic accident led to Underwood getting 40 to 50 stitches in her face and mouth. Despite this, she has shown off her natural beauty more than once by posting pictures of herself without makeup — and she is just as gorgeous as ever!
The "Before He Cheats" singer is often all dolled up with a full face of makeup (even while at the gym) because she loves it so much. In a November 2014 interview with Yahoo! Life, Underwood revealed that she learned to do makeup at a young age by watching her mom and older sisters do theirs. "I have always loved [makeup]," she told the outlet, adding, "I don't think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest. I wear makeup for me. I don't want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven't given some sort of effort. I just feel better when I have a little on."
However, since welcoming her firstborn son, Isaiah, in 2015, she has had to adapt her makeup routine a bit. "Things have just definitely gotten simpler [since having a baby]," Underwood told Elle in March 2016, adding, "Oh lordy, being a mom, half the time I'm like, 'Did I put moisturizer on? Did I do that today?'" There have even been a few times when she totally embraced the makeup-free, filter-free look and even posted these photos online. Below, you'll find a few of the moments the country music singer has gone without makeup in the past.
Carrie Underwood goes makeup-free for a workout
Carrie Underwood shared a post-workout photo on Instagram on March 30, 2019, showing off a glowing, makeup-free face while lying on an exercise mat. In this picture, her hair is fanned out around her face, and her forehead and cheeks are shiny with sweat as she smiles for the camera with a completely bare face. Fans loved her look in this snap, with one person commenting, "Here you look your best! You're naturally so very pretty." We couldn't agree more!
Carrie Underwood unwinds without makeup
One of Carrie Underwood's no-makeup photos was posted on Instagram on March 30, 2025. In this one, she sits at a table with her chin propped up on one hand and a glass of wine in the other. Although it appears that Underwood may have had her eyebrows microbladed because they are so dark and thick, the rest of her face seems to be without makeup, with bare eyes, a clear face, and no lip color. It looks like the perfect casual evening at home.
Carrie Underwood ditches makeup while working in the garden
Carrie Underwood doesn't need eye makeup or lipstick to work outside. In a picture she shared on Instagram on April 17, 2023, she holds up a bunch of carrots she picked from her garden. The sun lights up her makeup-free face, making her glowing eyes and bright smile shine. One person commented on the sunny selfie, "This all natural look is my fav." Another fan told the singer, "Carrie you look beautiful with no makeup."
Carrie Underwood looks younger without makeup
Nobody makes going to the gym look more fun than Carrie Underwood, who always seems to be smiling in her workout photos. In this one, shared on Instagram on April 26, 2021, Underwood wears her blond hair in two braids behind her ears and has no makeup on her pretty, happy face, making her look years younger. Even her nails are painted a subtle, nude pink, matching the laidback aesthetic of her whole vibe.
Carrie Underwood's bare-faced doggy kisses
Getting kissed by your dogs is even better when there is no pesky makeup in the way! Carrie Underwood scrunched up her nose for this silly selfie, posted on Instagram on August 7, 2015. She has no makeup on (and her eyebrows haven't even been done) as she lies on the ground after a workout and lets her dog Penny kiss her cheek. Once again, fans praised the look, with one person commenting, "I haven't seen a flaw yet and probably won't."
Carrie Underwood gave birth without makeup
Carrie Underwood left her makeup at home when she went into labor with her son, Jacob. She shared an Instagram selfie holding her baby in a hospital bed on December 31, 2019, where she is glowing during skin-to-skin contact. Her face is a little puffy, but she still looks beautiful without a hint of makeup on her face as she snuggles up with her newborn. It's clear she has more important (and cuter!) things to think about than putting on mascara.
Another sweaty, Carrie Underwood gym selfie without makeup
In the past, Carrie Underwood never seemed to wear makeup when going to the gym. In this Instagram photo posted on August 25, 2016, she poses in front of a mirror, showing off her toned legs and shoulders. Her face and chest are covered in a light layer of sweat after her workout, and her makeup-free face is just as gorgeous as it always is. One person commented what we're all thinking, "Seriously you are just as stunning with out makeup!"