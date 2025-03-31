Carrie Underwood's Unrecognizable Makeup-Free Selfie Has Everyone Talking
Carrie Underwood had fans doing a double (or triple) take on March 30, 2025, when she posted a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie. The "American Idol" judge's skin glowed with a hydrated shine, her perfectly groomed brows were shaped and dark, and her eyes were sans dark circles. She posed in the kitchen with a glass of wine and freshly baked bread, resting her head on her hand as she gave the camera a slight smile. The stunning Instagram snap got everyone talking because some fans didn't even recognize her.
Many commenters couldn't believe how different the star, who's usually super polished in public, looked without her signature super glossy pink lips, heavy eyeliner, and faux lashes. "Carrie looks so different without all that heavy make up[.] More beautiful I like it," one person commented, while another gushed, "A natural beauty! No need for heavy makeup." The singer posted the same photo to Facebook, where other fans admitted they thought the Oklahoma native looked unrecognizable. One fan said they did a "triple take" before they realized the photo was of Underwood. "She looks totally different, and it's not because she is older," the user commented.
The snap, which amassed 111,000 likes in the first 19 hours on Instagram, also caught the attention of famous faces. Underwood's fellow country star Carly Pearce gave the blonde bombshell a like, while "Fuller House" star and fellow no-makeup beauty Candace Cameron Bure commented, "Beautiful." But this isn't the first time we've seen what Underwood really looks like under all the makeup.
Carrie Underwood is warming to no makeup photos
Though Carrie Underwood is a self-confessed makeup girl, she's ditched cosmetics a few times on social media. In a 2023 Instagram upload, she flashed a big, bare-face smile while holding produce from her garden. Her subtle freckles were visible over her nose and cheeks, but the beauty didn't have a single flaw on her face. Fans shared how much they loved seeing her more natural side that time, too, with one Instagram user commenting, "Carrie — rock the natural look more often! It suits you well."
Underwood, who looked nearly unrecognizable in her "American Idol" audition before fame, appears to have changed her makeup mantra as she's gotten older. The country star told People in 2015 that she never used to have a day without getting gussied up. "I'll always put makeup on, even if it's just a little bit," she said. "If I'm going someplace, I always think, 'Somebody's going to see me and want to take a picture with me.'" To avoid makeup-free photos, she revealed she'd always apply Almay Skintone Matching Foundation, bronzer, and mascara before stepping out. Though Underwood's makeup love has led to some fails we can't ignore, made up or not, she's clearly a knockout.