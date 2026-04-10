Hunter Biden's Unusual Challenge For Don Jr. And Eric Has Everyone Ready To Rumble
Their fathers famously faced off against each other on the campaign trail twice (or maybe one and a half times). And now, Hunter Biden, whose career has had lots of ups and downs throughout the years, could soon be literally duking it out with two of the Trump kids. Having been pardoned by Former President Joe Biden for his various federal tax and gun charges prior to 2014, the scandal-plagued Hunter has been laying low. But on April 9, 2026, he made a surprise appearance on Instagram to announce that he had been invited to be a moderator on YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan's "Channel 5 Carnival & Talent Show," appearing over a late April weekend in Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque.
But Hunter might not be the only presidential son in attendance. In the video, which quickly went viral, he added, "I think [Andrew] is trying to organize a cage match: Me against Eric and Don Jr. [Trump]. I told him I'd do it, 100 percent in, if he can pull it off." Was this a joke? Many netizens hope the fight will indeed happen. As one commenter on Instagram inquired, "Is this the first episode of 'Celebrity Deathmatch Live?'" while another thought the whole idea sounded "like an episode of 'South Park.'"
Other reactions included: "Rootin for ya Hunter," "The ppl approve," and "Cage match?! [...] Hunter should dress up in Camo with the sleeves ripped off." But perhaps the award for the funniest remark goes to: "Oh no! He's going to shoot rays of concentrated woke from his laptop. The only way to block them is with a Donald Trump commemorative coin."
The smart money for the cage match is on one contender
As of this writing, neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Eric Trump has offered a public reaction to the ultimate fighting challenge issued by Hunter Biden. Don Jr. is busy supporting his dad, while Eric recently shared the mock-up of the future Trump Presidential Library, which seems to have everything but books. But, knowing how the Trump men love to throw jabs at "the libs," it's probably only a matter of time before they say "bring it on" and toss in some jokes about Hunter's heartbreaking battle with addiction or his father's mental competency for good measure.
TMZ posted a poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking followers who they think would win "IF this ever took place." No contest: Nearly three-quarters of the 1,100-plus voters picked Hunter to emerge victorious. At least one user got in a dig about the beleaguered businessman's ongoing legal battle against his former attorneys, for fees Hunter is accused of owing. "Turn this into a pay-per-view, and I bet he could pay off his $16 million debt," they quipped. Sadly, the proposed match isn't likely to happen.
Much as they love sports such as skiing, fishing, and hunting, the younger Trumps aren't exactly known for their physical combat skills. Besides, losing to a Biden would be a public humiliation not just for themselves, but also for their famous father, and they wouldn't dare risk that. Not to mention Don Jr. and his fiancée Bettina Anderson are rumored to be altar-bound by the end of this spring. Imagine the bride's reaction if her groom suffered a knocked-out tooth or a wrenched back right before their big day.