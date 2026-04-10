Hunter Biden's Unusual Challenge For Don Jr. And Eric Has Everyone Ready To Rumble

Their fathers famously faced off against each other on the campaign trail twice (or maybe one and a half times). And now, Hunter Biden, whose career has had lots of ups and downs throughout the years, could soon be literally duking it out with two of the Trump kids. Having been pardoned by Former President Joe Biden for his various federal tax and gun charges prior to 2014, the scandal-plagued Hunter has been laying low. But on April 9, 2026, he made a surprise appearance on Instagram to announce that he had been invited to be a moderator on YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan's "Channel 5 Carnival & Talent Show," appearing over a late April weekend in Phoenix, San Diego, and Albuquerque.

But Hunter might not be the only presidential son in attendance. In the video, which quickly went viral, he added, "I think [Andrew] is trying to organize a cage match: Me against Eric and Don Jr. [Trump]. I told him I'd do it, 100 percent in, if he can pull it off." Was this a joke? Many netizens hope the fight will indeed happen. As one commenter on Instagram inquired, "Is this the first episode of 'Celebrity Deathmatch Live?'" while another thought the whole idea sounded "like an episode of 'South Park.'"

Other reactions included: "Rootin for ya Hunter," "The ppl approve," and "Cage match?! [...] Hunter should dress up in Camo with the sleeves ripped off." But perhaps the award for the funniest remark goes to: "Oh no! He's going to shoot rays of concentrated woke from his laptop. The only way to block them is with a Donald Trump commemorative coin."