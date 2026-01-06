The Ups And Downs Of Hunter Biden's Career Throughout The Years

Hunter Biden is perhaps the most famous of all the modern political kids. Move aside, Chelsea Clinton. Talk to the hand, Eric Trump. Hunter's top of the bill. He was, at least, in the late 2010s and early 2020s. As a kind of Pavlovian response, the words "laptop" and "hard drive" became intrinsically linked with Hunter's name throughout the 2020 U.S. election and beyond, after he allegedly left a laptop containing incriminating information at a Delaware repair shop. It was such big news that Hunter Biden himself has opened up about one of his biggest controversies.

Naturally, these headline-grabbing stories, as well as the tragic details in Hunter Biden's family life, hindered his career. From finding high-paying work to family bereavements to being fired (more than once), his life and career have been a rollercoaster to say the least. But in his 2021 memoir "Beautiful Things," the Wilmington native said such ups and downs are as inevitable as death or taxes. "Pain is our universal condition," he wrote. "People can go through life without finding love, but no one lives for long without experiencing real hurt. It can connect us or it can isolate us. I vacillated between the two."

There have been many frustrating, controversial, and occasionally, happy events in Hunter's career. But one thing's for sure, he's come a long way from his first job shoveling llama feces at Wilmington's Brandywine Zoo. So, let's take a look at his highs and lows.