Trump's Presidential Library Mock-Up Is Full Of Bizarre Choices But It's Missing One Major Thing

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Donald Trump's White House ballroom project has been causing plenty of controversy recently. And yet, the backlash hasn't inspired the president to reconsider his plans. In fact, Donald actually has another project underway too. And the announcement of it ushered in plenty of criticism — especially with regards to what is noticeably missing from it. Those same folks who hated Donald Trump's ballroom ego project surely aren't going to like the idea of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library either. On March 30, 2026, the divisive politician shared an apparently AI-generated video on Truth Social, showing off the Miami skyscraper he plans to build. His son, Eric Trump, then proceeded to share the same video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump released a video of a new bookless library and museum mockup, which resembles the Freedom Tower. The plan includes displaying the current Air Force One on the ground floor, with escalators surrounding it and leading up to a mock Oval Office and a golden ballroom — featuring... pic.twitter.com/z3QPBIU5Bb — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) March 31, 2026

"This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known," he bragged. "These images have never been seen by the public — until today. Enjoy!" Based on the response, though, it seems that, overall, the public is definitely not impressed by the computer-generated renderings of the future structure. The biggest issue netizens have with this library is simply that it doesn't have any of the makings of a library — like books, for example. As one X user inquired, "Will the library have a book in it?" and many seem to have the same question.