Prince William & His Disgraced Uncle Andrew May Have A Closer Relationship Than We Thought

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Members of the royal family have the added challenge of juggling their public-facing duties with the Firm and their personal interactions behind the scenes. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's birthday arrest in February 2026 was a PR nightmare for the royals, and it was just another event in the Andrew-Epstein nightmare that's stretched back years. Since William, Prince of Wales is next in line for the throne, the endless issues are likely adding a lot of stress. However, although people have long presumed that William and Andrew don't have a strong bond, behind the scenes it seems that he and his uncle might have a tighter relationship.

When Andrew gave up the last of his remaining titles in October 2025, it seemed to signal an ending to both his public life as well as his connections with his family. According to Robert Hardman's book, "Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story," William offered crucial emotional support to his uncle. Despite their rocky relationship in other instances, William's phone call was a small act of kindness that made a huge impact.

William's reported gesture demonstrates that his attitude toward Andrew has evolved over time. Back in 2019, William was purportedly so incensed by Andrew's infamous BBC interview that he proposed estrangement. However, after William's "brutal" 2024 when he dealt with both King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnoses, he may have felt more empathy towards Andrew.