Side-By-Side Pics Of John Mulaney's Face Make Plastic Surgery Accusations Hard To Deny

Stand-up comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney has undergone quite the transformation in recent years. In his 2012 comedy special "New in Town," Mulaney famously described his appearance as being less that of a "man," and more that of a "tall child." In the early 2020s, however, the comic suddenly began looking a lot more masculine, leading to rampant speculation and debate among fans regarding whether or not the rugged, well-defined jawline they were seeing was entirely the result of natural aging. And while it's difficult to make a definitive verdict, side-by-side photos of the "Big Mouth" star certainly make the rumors hard to ignore.

In late March 2026, the talk-show news outlet LateNighter made a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, comparing Mulaney's first appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Dec. 8, 2016 to his last appearance on the show on March 30, 2026. Obviously, a lot of natural aging takes place over a near-decade. Still, social media users have definitely taken note of Mulaney's chiseled jaw and stronger-looking chin.

"Started from Nathan Fielder and ended up like Jason Bateman," one commenter wrote. "Oh look it's the property brothers," another quipped, humorously suggesting that the two photos of Mulaney looked like a single photo of HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. Across X, there is further speculation regarding whether or not Mulaney has paid a visit to a plastic surgeon's office or not. That being said, some fans have different theories regarding the comedian's new look.