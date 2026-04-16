Side-By-Side Pics Of John Mulaney's Face Make Plastic Surgery Accusations Hard To Deny
Stand-up comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney has undergone quite the transformation in recent years. In his 2012 comedy special "New in Town," Mulaney famously described his appearance as being less that of a "man," and more that of a "tall child." In the early 2020s, however, the comic suddenly began looking a lot more masculine, leading to rampant speculation and debate among fans regarding whether or not the rugged, well-defined jawline they were seeing was entirely the result of natural aging. And while it's difficult to make a definitive verdict, side-by-side photos of the "Big Mouth" star certainly make the rumors hard to ignore.
John Mulaney #FirstandLastColbert #Colbert521 pic.twitter.com/N6WPvDZMoy
— LateNighter (@latenightercom) March 31, 2026
In late March 2026, the talk-show news outlet LateNighter made a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, comparing Mulaney's first appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Dec. 8, 2016 to his last appearance on the show on March 30, 2026. Obviously, a lot of natural aging takes place over a near-decade. Still, social media users have definitely taken note of Mulaney's chiseled jaw and stronger-looking chin.
"Started from Nathan Fielder and ended up like Jason Bateman," one commenter wrote. "Oh look it's the property brothers," another quipped, humorously suggesting that the two photos of Mulaney looked like a single photo of HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. Across X, there is further speculation regarding whether or not Mulaney has paid a visit to a plastic surgeon's office or not. That being said, some fans have different theories regarding the comedian's new look.
Some John Mulaney fans have attributed his new look to lifestyle changes
It's no secret that John Mulaney has struggled with substance abuse in the past — something he described in detail throughout his 2023 comedy special "Baby J." In the special, Mulaney recounts the intervention and subsequent stint in rehab that got him clean and saved his life. Some fans believe that Mulaney's new lifestyle could also serve to explain the recent changes in his appearance. Several other commenters noted that Mulaney putting on some weight from his younger days, in addition to the aging process itself, could also be a factor.
Mulaney has never directly commented on the rumors and speculation regarding his appearance. However, he did remark in a November 2024 interview with GQ that the effects of his lifestyle changes are not lost on him. "I can be really set in my ways, in some ways," he said, adding, "But I am very good at major transformations." As part of the article, GQ itself opined that Mulaney had "come into his manhood," implying that his scruffier face and longer hair might be somewhat jarring to someone who hasn't seen him in a while. Regardless of what has or hasn't taken place behind the scenes, one thing is certain: "Kid Gorgeous" isn't much of a kid anymore.