Tiger Woods' 2026 Mugshot Put His Baldness On Blast

While the average NFL and NBA players last in the league between four and a half to five and a half years, golfers tend to stay in the game long enough for the inevitable impact of aging to peek through. Tiger Woods made history as the youngest ever number one golfer in 1997, but his career and personal life have been far from an ace.

The wild police bodycam footage of his March 2026 DUI crash had his name on everyone's lips. This arrest marked the fourth time Woods has been involved in a car crash, and the subsequent mugshot left the internet picking his receding hairline apart.

His lawyers are researching rehabs in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/ALxOpaWiiX — Lee Radziwill (@RadziwillLee) April 3, 2026

One user on X reposted the mugshot with the caption "His lawyers are researching rehabs in Turkey." The athlete had previously opened up about embracing his receding hairline in a 2014 interview with Fox Sports (via Complex), sharing how "I'm comfortable with it. My hairline is not. I'm fighting for the cause, I'm fighting it hard ... It's a no-win fight but I'm hanging in there." Woods isn't the only pro-athlete to lose his hair, and this most recent photo might be the push he needs to use some industry connections (that don't include the president). While he might have learned to embrace it, self-acceptance takes the backseat when someone's actions continuously put the lives of others in danger.