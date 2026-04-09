A Timeline Of The Scandals That Led To Tiger Woods' Downfall From Fame

In November 2009, Tiger Woods was at the peak of his success and popularity. That all began to change he was involved in a car accident near his home in Orlando, Florida on November 26. He was briefly hospitalized after crashing his 2009 Escalade into a fire hydrant and then into a tree. At the time, authorities confirmed that alcohol had not been a factor in the accident; an investigation led to Woods being fined $164, and he did not face any criminal charges.

However, further details began to emerge, and they were explosive. At the heart of everything was a National Enquirer story that had just been published, alleging Woods had been having an affair with a woman named Rachel Uchitel. That understandably alarmed Woods' wife, Elin Nordegren, who confronted her husband about the tabloid's claims. Woods denied everything, even putting her in touch with Uchitel, who assured her the Enquirer's claims were false. Yet she remained suspicious. When Woods fell asleep, Nordegren scrolled through his phone and discovered the number of another woman, Jaimee Grubbs. She then texted Uchitel, pretending to be her husband; suffice it to say, Uchitel's responses made Nordegren realize her husband's denials of infidelity were lies.

She awoke Woods from an Ambien-induced slumber and angrily confronted him. The conversation grew heated, and Woods tore out of the house, jumped into his Escalade and drove off. Nordegren followed in close pursuit while driving a golf cart. It was at this point that Woods crashed his car. Finding him unconscious behind the wheel, Nordegren reportedly smashed out the Escalade's rear windows with a golf club and pulled him from the vehicle. For Woods, all hell was about to break loose.