The One Feature That Makes It Clear How Much Nicole Kidman's Face Has Changed
Despite the fact that Nicole Kidman is completely unrecognizable at 16 years old, the Aussie actor has never had much patience for the one question that people will always inevitably ask female celebs at some point during their careers. Yes, Kidman has undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years, but it's mostly natural if you ask "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" star herself. Marie Claire did just that in 2007, inquiring about whether the persistent rumors about cosmetic interventions hurt her feelings. "I'm completely natural," Kidman clarified. "I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that."
The Oscar winner eventually copped to a brief Botox experiment and claimed that she's "tried a lot of things [to stop aging]," as she informed German outlet TV Movie in 2011 (via TV Guide). As for Botox, "I didn't like how my face looked afterwards." Nowadays, though, the internet isn't accusing Kidman of having filler in her face. Quite the opposite, actually, as before-and-after photos reveal it isn't the smoothness of her skin or the lift in her eyebrows that's uncanny, but the fact that her cheeks have conspicuously caved in.
Even comparing photos from 2024 (left) and 2026 (right), Kidman's cheeks look noticeably thinner. At The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Gala, the "Lion" star's face was rounder and fuller, but it suddenly became angular and tighter by the time she stepped out for the "Margo's Got Money Troubles" premiere. Given the short window of time, age alone couldn't possibly shoulder the blame for such noticeable changes.
What might explain the volume loss in Nicole Kidman's face?
While there's a case to be made for Nicole Kidman undergoing a diva "divorce glow up" following her split from ex-husband Keith Urban, this latest transformation is not exactly what wellness influencers mean by "doing the work." According to experts, the Aussie star might have had a facelift, but even that doesn't explain why her cheeks are on what appears to be a rather aggressive dose of Ozempic. Some of this can simply be attributed to what faces do over time. As we age, our features naturally thin, and fat loss in the midface area is one of the most consistent marks of aging. That being said, the onset is still rather abrupt in this case. Kidman has consistently dealt with plastic surgery rumors, but most of these changes have been gradual, taking place over decades.
Now, in a span of just 15 months, she's shed enough volume in her cheeks to catch our attention. Since the "Big Little Lies" star has decided not to address the issue at all, at the time of writing, all we're left with is speculation. The most straightforward and plausible answer is weight loss, though whether through drugs or hard work is anyone's guess. An insider told In Touch Weekly in 2023 that Kidman "has been working herself ragged," constantly taking on new projects and not "giving herself enough time to recover," (via Life & Style magazine). Of course, there's always the chance that she suddenly decided to have her fillers dissolved, hence the super quick timeline.
Whichever explanation you personally find to be most plausible, the A-lister is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon — and frankly, good for her. Kidman is still a stellar actor, with or without plump cheekbones.