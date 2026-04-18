The One Feature That Makes It Clear How Much Nicole Kidman's Face Has Changed

Despite the fact that Nicole Kidman is completely unrecognizable at 16 years old, the Aussie actor has never had much patience for the one question that people will always inevitably ask female celebs at some point during their careers. Yes, Kidman has undergone quite the stunning transformation over the years, but it's mostly natural if you ask "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" star herself. Marie Claire did just that in 2007, inquiring about whether the persistent rumors about cosmetic interventions hurt her feelings. "I'm completely natural," Kidman clarified. "I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that."

The Oscar winner eventually copped to a brief Botox experiment and claimed that she's "tried a lot of things [to stop aging]," as she informed German outlet TV Movie in 2011 (via TV Guide). As for Botox, "I didn't like how my face looked afterwards." Nowadays, though, the internet isn't accusing Kidman of having filler in her face. Quite the opposite, actually, as before-and-after photos reveal it isn't the smoothness of her skin or the lift in her eyebrows that's uncanny, but the fact that her cheeks have conspicuously caved in.

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Even comparing photos from 2024 (left) and 2026 (right), Kidman's cheeks look noticeably thinner. At The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Gala, the "Lion" star's face was rounder and fuller, but it suddenly became angular and tighter by the time she stepped out for the "Margo's Got Money Troubles" premiere. Given the short window of time, age alone couldn't possibly shoulder the blame for such noticeable changes.