Nicole Kidman Gives Keith Urban The Middle Finger With Diva 'Divorce Glow Up'
We're pickin' up good vibrations from Nicole Kidman just a month after she filed for divorce. Kidman's euphoric glow after her divorce from Tom Cruise back in the early aughts was so iconic that it became https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqiShQJCW7/. It seems like her second divorce is looking just as good on her. In the weeks since calling it quits with her hubby of nearly 20 years, Keith Urban, Kidman has worn an understated revenge outfit that earned her royal comparisons and debuted a bold breakup hairstyle that totally transformed her look. Most people would consider this more than enough to "win" a breakup. But now, a clip of Kidman at the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show is going viral and giving the queen of "the divorce glow up" her rightful place on her throne.
Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann closing the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show on sunday, october 26, in Los Angeles. #VogueWorld pic.twitter.com/faiHOwSc8E
— nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) October 27, 2025
One of Kidman's most legendary roles came back in 2001, when she played Satine in Baz Luhrmann's "Moulin Rouge!" She brought the character to life just four years before she met Urban. Now that the couple has called it quits, Kidman has teamed up with Luhrmann again. This time, though, it wasn't for an elaborate movie musical, but rather a musical clip that proves that Kidman is doing just fine post-split. The clip shows Kidman and Luhrmann hand-in-hand walking down the outdoor Los Angeles street runway to close the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show. Kidman stars as the epitome of Hollywood glamour in a black strapless gown with a high slit and perfect hair and makeup.
The internet is totally team Nicole
As Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann make their way down the runway in the viral clip, The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" plays, and Kidman sings along and blows kisses to the audience. The "good vibrations" Kidman gives off in the clip are palpable, and plenty of commenters on X agree. One commenter said what we were all thinking, writing: "Obsessed w her. The divorce glow up is real." "Damn divorce looks good on her. Just fabulous," added another. "Literal goddess! The best days are yet to come," someone wrote with a crown emoji. Another commenter pointed out, "Nicole always looks good post-divorce!"
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the comments weren't all entirely focused on Kidman; some were about Keith Urban. "Keith Urban messed up so bad," one commenter wrote. "Keith who?" asked another with a tongue-sticking-out emoji. "She is finally free!" one X-user noted, clearly referencing the split. In the eyes of the public, this divorce definitely looks good on Kidman. And, unfortunately for her former hubby, many fans are feeling the exact opposite about him. While Kidman is flaunting her glow up, Urban's post-divorce behavior has been getting more and more bizarre, and his petty onstage antics have had everyone on Kidman's team amid the messy split. Of course, no one really knows what's going on behind closed doors, but in front of the camera, at least, this breakup is definitely working out much better for Kidman than it is for Urban.