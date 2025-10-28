Nicole Kidman Gives Keith Urban The Middle Finger With Diva 'Divorce Glow Up'

We're pickin' up good vibrations from Nicole Kidman just a month after she filed for divorce. Kidman's euphoric glow after her divorce from Tom Cruise back in the early aughts was so iconic that it became https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqiShQJCW7/. It seems like her second divorce is looking just as good on her. In the weeks since calling it quits with her hubby of nearly 20 years, Keith Urban, Kidman has worn an understated revenge outfit that earned her royal comparisons and debuted a bold breakup hairstyle that totally transformed her look. Most people would consider this more than enough to "win" a breakup. But now, a clip of Kidman at the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show is going viral and giving the queen of "the divorce glow up" her rightful place on her throne.

Nicole Kidman and Baz Luhrmann closing the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show on sunday, october 26, in Los Angeles. #VogueWorld pic.twitter.com/faiHOwSc8E — nicole kidman daily (@dailykidman) October 27, 2025

One of Kidman's most legendary roles came back in 2001, when she played Satine in Baz Luhrmann's "Moulin Rouge!" She brought the character to life just four years before she met Urban. Now that the couple has called it quits, Kidman has teamed up with Luhrmann again. This time, though, it wasn't for an elaborate movie musical, but rather a musical clip that proves that Kidman is doing just fine post-split. The clip shows Kidman and Luhrmann hand-in-hand walking down the outdoor Los Angeles street runway to close the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show. Kidman stars as the epitome of Hollywood glamour in a black strapless gown with a high slit and perfect hair and makeup.