Side-By-Side Pics Of Melania Trump And Mom Amalija Knavs' Smiles Will Have You Seeing Double

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When Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs died in 2024, the first lady fought back tears and her voice cracked as she paid tribute to the woman who raised her, saying in her eulogy, "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiant joy. ... Our bond was unbreakable" (via Fox News). It was Amalija's love for fashion that reportedly inspired Melania to pursue her own modeling career. But it wasn't just their passion for haute couture that mother and daughter shared; seeing them side by side, their features — especially their smiles — are nearly identical. Looking at a photo of Amalija from 2006, it's easy to see the familial ties between the mother and daughter.

Davidoff Studios Photography & Taylor Hill/Getty

While Melania lets loose with her megawatt smile when she's around children, she usually uses her modeling skills to show off just enough of her pearly whites without going too big. Her mother similarly perfected her grin. Like Melania, Amalija knew how to give a picture-perfect smile when the cameras were out. But the smile wasn't the only feature the two shared. Seeing them side-by-side, their noses are almost identical too, and they both have strikingly dark tresses (in photos where Melania hasn't dyed her hair, that is).