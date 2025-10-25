Melania Trump's Rare Megawatt Smile Always Comes Out Around These Types Of People

From all of the side-eye Melania Trump gives her husband or just other adults in general, you may think the First Lady has forgotten how to smile. But in reality, she actually has a megawatt smile that she seems to reserve for only certain people: children. Also, believe us when we say these moments for her are rare, which is why they stand out even more.

When she's around kids, Melania puts on the biggest smile that lights up her whole face. Her expression softens completely and it shows a warm and playful side of the model-turned-First Lady, who is aging so well, that rarely ever comes through in her more formal public appearances. Not to mention, she seems so much more approachable when she's with children. Whether she's meeting with students, playing with young children, or participating in charitable initiatives that support early education, Melania's interactions highlight just how much kids mean to her.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

It's not just her smile; her body language tells the same story. When she's with children, the First Lady leans in, constantly makes eye contact, and is fully engaged, which shows her genuine interest in her time spent with the little ones. And the proof is in the pictures. During a visit to Children's National hospital in July 2025, she clearly appears to be enjoying the company of the kids she's interacting with.