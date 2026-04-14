Blake Lively Reportedly Plans To Aim A New Pop Star At Justin Baldoni (& The Timing Sucks)

There's a long list of celebs who don't like Justin Baldoni, and at the very top of the list likely sits Blake Lively. The two of them have been engaged in a legal battle over her allegations of his inappropriate behavior toward her on the set of their film "It Ends With Us." The ongoing dispute has involved a number of other celebrities being name-dropped in court documents as "individuals who are likely to have discoverable information," per E! News. Even Taylor Swift found herself embroiled in the Baldoni vs. Lively feud. Now, it appears that Britney Spears might be a part of the legal case, as well. With the pop singer having entered rehab after a DUI in March, it's not exactly a great time for Spears to get dragged into someone else's drama.

We pretty much know exactly what sort of role Spears could have in the Lively and Baldoni situation. Lively is reportedly going to use a 2017 Fuse TV video interview of Baldoni describing the time he met Spears on the set of "Jane the Virgin." In 2015, Spears was a guest star on the popular show, in which Baldoni starred as Rafael Solano. The clip in question features Baldoni explaining how he'd awkwardly hugged Spears when they first met, and the specific language he uses is very relevant to Lively's case.

In the video, Baldoni explained the interaction by saying (via Fuse on YouTube), "I was like, 'Hey! Hey!' And I just gave her a big hug, and I think I scared her, because she was like, 'Hi.'" He imitated Spears' disturbed reaction and added, "I just kind of had this awkward moment of, 'Did I just harass Britney Spears?'"