The Long List Of Celebs Who Can't Stand Justin Baldoni

The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment.

Justin Baldoni's rise to being a household name began with his breakout role as a swoon-worthy love interest on "Jane the Virgin." For five seasons, Baldoni captured the hearts of viewers as the ever-charming and suave Rafael Solano. As his fame began to rise, Baldoni went from fan-favorite onscreen to fan-favorite offscreen by leading conversations around feminism and toxic masculinity. Despite his heartthrob status, Baldoni has opened up about his marriage in interviews. The actor took on the role as a feminist ally, even publishing two books about his own experiences, "Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity" and "Boys Will Be Human." With books, podcasts, and director gigs, Baldoni soon shifted public perception of himself as just a heartthrob on a television dramedy to a well-respected voice and a director.

In 2019, as "Jane The Virgin" went off the air, Baldoni added another notch to his director's belt when he acquired the rights to the 2016 best-selling book "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover, Per Rolling Stone. The box office success with Baldoni in the director's chair should've been a professional high for him. Instead, it became a public firestorm in Hollywood that led to burned bridges with his film's lead star, Blake Lively, his talent agency, and his industry peers. This project spawned a fierce legal battle, serious allegations of sexual harassment and smear campaigns, and a long list of celebrities who are now feuding with Justin Baldoni.