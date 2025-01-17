Taylor Swift Was Allegedly More Involved In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Feud Than We Knew

The overwhelmingly negative media storm that followed the release of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's movie "It Ends with Us" has reached a fever pitch. And now, even Taylor Swift has been pulled into Lively and Baldoni's explosive legal battle. The "Jane the Virgin" star filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which includes eyebrow-raising allegations that indicate the "Bad Blood" hitmaker might have unwittingly played a key role in sparking the messy feud between the two actors. The spark that ignited this bonfire reportedly occurred when Lively wanted to rewrite the movie's famous rooftop scene, when her character first meets Baldoni's.

Advertisement

The two couldn't agree on whose version of the script was better and Baldoni claims that he tried to handle this creative difference with as little drama as possible by reassuring Lively that he would try to incorporate both their versions into the final scene. However, the "Gossip Girl" star reportedly went radio silent after this discussion before inviting Baldoni over to her house, where he arrived to find a welcoming committee made up of Reynolds and Swift, both of whom offered up extensive praise for Lively's version of the scene in what appeared to be an attempt to convince Baldoni to concede.

Screenshots of text messages between the "It End with Us" co-stars show that Swift and Reynolds' praise had the desired effect, but in his lawsuit Baldoni stated that he felt coerced into going along with Lively's script — especially since she openly acknowledged that they would support her no matter what. As a result, "The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him," (via Page Six).

Advertisement