Side-By-Side Pics Of Sydney Sweeney's Face Hint Her Looks Aren't Totally Natural

Sydney Sweeney's looks have undergone a major transformation over the years, but the "Euphoria" star has maintained that it's all due to good genes — like she so proudly flaunted in her polarizing American Eagle jeans ad. In an October 2025 interview with Variety, the "Housemaid" star revealed, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully." Still, a side-by-side picture of Sweeney from 2013 to 2026 seems to show otherwise.

The photo on the left was taken in May 2013, when Sweeney was just 15. She looks much younger, with heavy eyeliner and unlined brows. Sweeney's hair transformation is on full display, since the throwback picture shows dark brown hair, which is a very different look than her signature blond strands. When you compare the 2013 snapshot to the image on the right, taken in April 2026 when Sweeney was 28, it appears some of her face has changed in a way that's not totally natural. Just look at her lips — in the more recent snap, her lips are noticeably bigger. So much so that you can see less of her teeth in her slight smile than before, hinting at possible filler use.

Jc Olivera & Steve Granitz/Getty

However, in the same interview with Variety, Sweeney defended how different she looks in side-by-side pictures. "It's really funny. I'll see things online like 'comparison pictures,'" she said. "I'm like, 'I'm 12 in that photo. Of course I'm going to look different. I have makeup on now and I'm 15 years older.'" (If makeup caused those full lips, then please share what you use, Sweeney!)