Side-By-Side Pics Of Sydney Sweeney's Face Hint Her Looks Aren't Totally Natural
Sydney Sweeney's looks have undergone a major transformation over the years, but the "Euphoria" star has maintained that it's all due to good genes — like she so proudly flaunted in her polarizing American Eagle jeans ad. In an October 2025 interview with Variety, the "Housemaid" star revealed, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully." Still, a side-by-side picture of Sweeney from 2013 to 2026 seems to show otherwise.
The photo on the left was taken in May 2013, when Sweeney was just 15. She looks much younger, with heavy eyeliner and unlined brows. Sweeney's hair transformation is on full display, since the throwback picture shows dark brown hair, which is a very different look than her signature blond strands. When you compare the 2013 snapshot to the image on the right, taken in April 2026 when Sweeney was 28, it appears some of her face has changed in a way that's not totally natural. Just look at her lips — in the more recent snap, her lips are noticeably bigger. So much so that you can see less of her teeth in her slight smile than before, hinting at possible filler use.
However, in the same interview with Variety, Sweeney defended how different she looks in side-by-side pictures. "It's really funny. I'll see things online like 'comparison pictures,'" she said. "I'm like, 'I'm 12 in that photo. Of course I'm going to look different. I have makeup on now and I'm 15 years older.'" (If makeup caused those full lips, then please share what you use, Sweeney!)
Sydney Sweeney shot down other plastic surgery rumors
Sydney Sweeney has continually denied having any cosmetic work done. In a December 2025 interview with Vanity Fair alongside Amanda Seyfried, the "Christy" star laughed and confirmed that she'd never had a breast augmentation procedure, adding, "No, I've never gotten any work done anywhere." The lie detector operator confirmed that she was telling the truth.
The same month, Sweeney doubled down in an interview with Allure. She said again that she has "never gotten work done," adding, "I am so scared of needles, you have no idea." Similar to what she said to Variety a couple months prior, Sweeney also called out people comparing her looks over the years. "You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course, I'm gonna look different!"
Just because she's never had plastic surgery doesn't mean she hasn't considered it. Sweeney revealed in a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK that she once considered a breast reduction surgery. "When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller," she said, adding that her mom convinced her not to go through with the procedure. "And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them," she went on. "They're my best friends." Now, if only Sweeney will address the other rumors surrounding her.