Rumors Are Buzzing About Sydney Sweeney And Her Euphoria Co-Stars

Sydney Sweeney may have started out as the cool-girl-next-door in Hollywood after she was cast in the Emmy-winning series "Euphoria" and the popular "White Lotus." However, she has been plagued with scandals in the years since. From debuting a new look that resembles a Fox News reporter to taking part in a controversial American Eagle jeans campaign, Sweeney definitely isn't in the running for America's sweetheart anymore. And her fall from grace (and rumored support of President Donald Trump) is seemingly also affecting her relationship with her "Euphoria" co-stars, if rumors are to be believed.

At the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere on April 7, 2026, "The Housemaid" star and Zendaya seemed to be tense, possibly proven true on the red carpet when they didn't take any pictures together, or reportedly even interact. As noted by Daily Mail, "The Drama" actor had quick interactions with her "Euphoria" co-star Hunter Schafer and series creator Sam Levinson, but not Sweeney. For her part, Sweeney posed for pictures with Levinson and co-stars Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie.

Sweeney and Zendaya's public avoidance of each other might be related to some on-set drama. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a "Euphoria" insider said, "Zendaya was definitely making more money than Sydney. Zendaya was the name coming on to the project and that wasn't easy for Sydney, especially since she's now a bigger name than she once was."