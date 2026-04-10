Rumors Are Buzzing About Sydney Sweeney And Her Euphoria Co-Stars
Sydney Sweeney may have started out as the cool-girl-next-door in Hollywood after she was cast in the Emmy-winning series "Euphoria" and the popular "White Lotus." However, she has been plagued with scandals in the years since. From debuting a new look that resembles a Fox News reporter to taking part in a controversial American Eagle jeans campaign, Sweeney definitely isn't in the running for America's sweetheart anymore. And her fall from grace (and rumored support of President Donald Trump) is seemingly also affecting her relationship with her "Euphoria" co-stars, if rumors are to be believed.
At the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere on April 7, 2026, "The Housemaid" star and Zendaya seemed to be tense, possibly proven true on the red carpet when they didn't take any pictures together, or reportedly even interact. As noted by Daily Mail, "The Drama" actor had quick interactions with her "Euphoria" co-star Hunter Schafer and series creator Sam Levinson, but not Sweeney. For her part, Sweeney posed for pictures with Levinson and co-stars Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie.
Sweeney and Zendaya's public avoidance of each other might be related to some on-set drama. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a "Euphoria" insider said, "Zendaya was definitely making more money than Sydney. Zendaya was the name coming on to the project and that wasn't easy for Sydney, especially since she's now a bigger name than she once was."
Things between Sydney Sweeney and her other co-stars are reportedly also tense
Zendaya was reportedly not the only cast member who didn't get along with Sydney Sweeney. "When Sydney is on set, she definitely has a lot of demands as far as what she wants and needs to work, so that can be difficult for some," the source added in their discussion with Daily Mail. This is a stark difference from Zendaya, who the production insider described as "very well liked and was a pleasure to have around set."
The source also claimed that, "If there were any issues with anyone, Alexa Demie and Sydney would avoid each other." The way the "Euphoria" stars acted at the Season 3 premiere seems to prove what the insider shared. Despite Sweeney taking pictures with Demie, fans believed there is drama behind the scenes. A clip of the women hugging went viral on X, with people commenting how weird the interaction was. One person wrote, "this feels so awkward." Another said, "They clearly aren't friends anymore."
Something that didn't help the rumors die down was Demie praising her "Euphoria" "family" in an interview with Vogue, completely leaving Sweeney out. "I'm always giggly when I get together with Hunter [Schafer], Maude [Apatow], and Z," she said. "When any of us get together, it's so special and fun." It seems pretty obvious she doesn't feel the same way about Sweeney.