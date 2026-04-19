7 Pics Of Sherri Shepherd's Worst Outfits That Prove She Desperately Needs A New Stylist

Popular TV host Sherri Shepherd has had a stunning transformation and been in the entertainment industry for decades. And along with her interesting opinions on her talk show, "Sherri," or her acting performances, one thing a lot of fans like to talk about is her fashion.

Shepherd has been working with stylist Willie Sinclair III for years, with the stylist putting together her talk show outfits and more. In late 2025, Sinclair showed off Shepherd's many New York Fashion Week looks that he styled. He wrote on Instagram, "You know we have to turn up the heat when Sherri hits the streets." While there have been a lot of great and fashionable ensembles over the years, including a few from Shepherd's first NYFW appearances, there have also been plenty of misses. So much so, that Shepherd may need to try a new stylist soon.

So what were the worst fashion looks for Shepherd? Here are some of the biggest style mistakes that we think she should've nixed.