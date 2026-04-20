Robert De Niro's Age Gap With Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Is Glaringly Obvious In These Pics
In May 2023, Robert De Niro made headlines for announcing the birth of his seventh child Gia at the age of 79. Shortly afterward, outlets began to report on the relationship between Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, although the "Meet the Parents" actor had been seen with the martial arts instructor as far back as 2021. During a July 2023 episode of "CBS Mornings," Chen opened up to Gayle King about dating De Niro after meeting him on set for "The Intern," saying, "When we were working, it was just work. And then a couple years later, we got back in touch, and I said, 'Oh, I guess we get along... and I guess we really get along.'"
De Niro spoke more about raising Gia with The Guardian later that year. "I don't do the heavy lifting," he said. "I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important." Given that Chen is 35 years younger than De Niro, it makes sense that he lets her take charge, but he took on more active roles as their daughter became a toddler. In a 2025 interview with The Times, the actor said, "I spend my mornings watching Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle."
While De Niro is clearly an involved family man, his acting career continuing in his twilight years gives the cameras the opportunity to capture how obvious his age gap with Chen is.
The difference between their Cannes Film Festival 'fits says it all
In May 2025, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen went to the Cannes Film Festival. When the pair posed for De Niro's photocall, their outfits showed that they're in two different decades. Chen's striped strapless dress with a white cardigan made her look elegant and vacation ready. She defined her waist with a thin black belt and wore a pair of white crochet flats. De Niro, on the other hand, looked more office-ready and indoorsy. He wore a safe and muted dark-gray cardigan that looked like a blazer and paired it with a light-gray polo, earth-toned pants, and dark-brown loafers.
This pose on the Cannes red carpet made them look like father and daughter
After the photocall, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen hit the red carpet for the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival. The pair looked happy on their night out wearing black formal attire. Chen wore a sparkly dress with thin straps and a necklace that opened in the front with two black gems. Her boyfriend looked dapper in a black suit with a bow tie. However, when she leaned on De Niro, it looked like a precious moment between a father and daughter instead of one between romantic partners.
Tiffany Chen's style is edgy, while Robert De Niro's is conservative
In March 2024, Tiffany Chen joined Robert De Niro at the Chanel pre-Oscar dinner. Both decided to wear blazers in different colors, but the way Chen styled hers made her look a lot edgier than her boyfriend. The martial artist wore a black lace bra underneath her black velvet blazer while De Niro wore a more conservative black polo under a navy-blue blazer. The actor had a good eye for color coordinating with his girlfriend, but their different styles point out their large age gap.
Robert De Niro's glasses at Tribeca weren't as stylish as his girlfriend's
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen also went to the Tribeca Film Festival as a couple in June 2025. Their outfits were color-coordinated at the festival's opening night. De Niro wore a black polo shirt under a gray blazer, and Chen wore a black dress with lace detailing along the midriff, neckline, and straps.They both also wore glasses, but Tiffany Chen looked more stylish than her boyfriend. She wore square-framed sunglasses to complement her fashion-forward aesthetic while De Niro's regular glasses with a rectangular frame made him look like an older man who's simply struggling to see.
Tiffany Chen was glowing at the Tribeca Artists Dinner
A couple days later, Tiffany Chen and Robert De Niro went to the Chanel artists dinner for the Tribeca Film Festival. Chen wore a deep-cut black strapless dress, black and silver dangling earrings, and her go-to silver necklace with two black gems. Her skin was radiant, and no blemish could be found. Even though Chen had a bare face, she lined her eyes with black eyeliner and possibly wore mascara for a finishing touch. De Niro's cozy and much quieter outfit with a blazer cardigan simply signaled that he's in a different stage of life from Chen.
Robert De Niro's date night scarf ages him
In March 2024, the couple went to an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Tiffany Chen's date night look was cozy and chic. She wore a white cardigan with gold buttons, a long brown skirt, and orange pointed-toe heels that matched her orange purse. Robert De Niro's clothing was all made up of darker colors, including his black-and-gray striped scarf. While the outfit matched Chen's in levels of comfort, De Niro's scarf seemed to emphasize his older age. It's one thing to wear a different color palette than your partner, but a scarf with thick horizontal stripes is pretty outdated.