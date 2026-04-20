Robert De Niro's Age Gap With Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Is Glaringly Obvious In These Pics

In May 2023, Robert De Niro made headlines for announcing the birth of his seventh child Gia at the age of 79. Shortly afterward, outlets began to report on the relationship between Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, although the "Meet the Parents" actor had been seen with the martial arts instructor as far back as 2021. During a July 2023 episode of "CBS Mornings," Chen opened up to Gayle King about dating De Niro after meeting him on set for "The Intern," saying, "When we were working, it was just work. And then a couple years later, we got back in touch, and I said, 'Oh, I guess we get along... and I guess we really get along.'"

De Niro spoke more about raising Gia with The Guardian later that year. "I don't do the heavy lifting," he said. "I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important." Given that Chen is 35 years younger than De Niro, it makes sense that he lets her take charge, but he took on more active roles as their daughter became a toddler. In a 2025 interview with The Times, the actor said, "I spend my mornings watching Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle."

While De Niro is clearly an involved family man, his acting career continuing in his twilight years gives the cameras the opportunity to capture how obvious his age gap with Chen is.