What To Know About Robert De Niro's Girlfriend, Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro is such an instantly recognizable name that you merely have to utter De Niro and everyone not only knows who you are talking about. However, while many know quite a bit about the "Good Fellas" actor, not much is known about his current girlfriend, fitness instructor Tiffany Chen.

Although he's known as one of Hollywood's top actors, the two-time Academy Award winner is also a committed father. Married twice, the "Raging Bull" star is the father of seven children. In May 2023, De Niro announced that he had recently welcomed a new baby but didn't announce the mother. While doing an interview with ET Canada, the reporter was asking him about being a father and related that they knew he had six kids, when De Niro corrected them. "Seven, actually," he said. "I just had a baby."

The "Taxi Driver" actor has two children each from his marriages to Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower, and twin sons with his ex-girlfriend, Toukie Smith. His new baby with his Chen is baby number seven.