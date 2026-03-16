Stars & Comedians Who Have Publicly Slammed Erika Kirk

This article contains references and quotes related to racism and anti-semitism.

Prior to September 10, 2025, Erika Kirk was known mainly as the wife of the conservative speaker and Turning Point USA CEO, Charlie Kirk. But when Charlie was publicly murdered that September, Erika's life changed forever. Not only did she lose her partner, but she also took over his organization and inherited much of the debate that surrounded both Charlie and Turning Point USA.

During his lifetime, Charlie generated controversy, particularly surrounding his comments on race and gender. In 2024, he famously told his audience on "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast that he would doubt the qualifications of a Black pilot, stating, "If I see a Black pilot, I'm going to be like, boy, I hope he's qualified." He was also known for his willingness to speak to people of different viewpoints, traveling to university campuses to debate students from all over the U.S. This put Charlie at the center of many public arguments — a position that Erika would seemingly step into following his death.

Erika's role as Charlie's replacement has cast a spotlight on the widow's own views. Her opinion that women should aspire to get married and have kids — rather than pursue careers — has generated controversy of its own. Since stepping into her new role at Turning Point USA, Erika has been slammed by celebrities, comedians, and even conspiracy theorists.