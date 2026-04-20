Photos Of A Young Kelly Osbourne That Are So Sad To See Now

Kelly Osbourne has undergone quite a transformation during her time in the spotlight. However, it's left fans increasingly concerned. In fact, Osbourne's rumored "Ozempic face" has reportedly had alarm bells ringing among her friends. It's no surprise, under the circumstances, that some older pics of Osbourne make people miss her face from before speculated Ozempic use. Yet, when perusing photos of a younger Osbourne, there's something else that might strike sadness in the star's fans and loved ones. Osbourne's one-of-a kind style has fallen by the wayside. And this may actually be the thing that's changed her look the most.

Many people find their own personal style more and more as they age. It seems, though, that Osbourne has done the opposite. She used to be known for her out-there fashion statements and alternative vibes. These days, though, the star often posts photos of herself on social media, and they make it clear that she's fully embraced the "Instagram baddie" aesthetic, rocking long, blond locks; on-trend makeup looks; and basic, formfitting ensembles.

Style evolutions are inevitable. In Osbourne's case, though, it's hard not to wonder if part of what's making her look so different in recent years is a result of her detaching from her personal style to glom onto beauty standards that were once antithetical to her fashion sense. For folks who forget what the star's wardrobe and beauty preferences used to look like, there is plenty of photographic evidence of how different her style was in her youth.