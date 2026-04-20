Photos Of A Young Kelly Osbourne That Are So Sad To See Now
Kelly Osbourne has undergone quite a transformation during her time in the spotlight. However, it's left fans increasingly concerned. In fact, Osbourne's rumored "Ozempic face" has reportedly had alarm bells ringing among her friends. It's no surprise, under the circumstances, that some older pics of Osbourne make people miss her face from before speculated Ozempic use. Yet, when perusing photos of a younger Osbourne, there's something else that might strike sadness in the star's fans and loved ones. Osbourne's one-of-a kind style has fallen by the wayside. And this may actually be the thing that's changed her look the most.
Many people find their own personal style more and more as they age. It seems, though, that Osbourne has done the opposite. She used to be known for her out-there fashion statements and alternative vibes. These days, though, the star often posts photos of herself on social media, and they make it clear that she's fully embraced the "Instagram baddie" aesthetic, rocking long, blond locks; on-trend makeup looks; and basic, formfitting ensembles.
Style evolutions are inevitable. In Osbourne's case, though, it's hard not to wonder if part of what's making her look so different in recent years is a result of her detaching from her personal style to glom onto beauty standards that were once antithetical to her fashion sense. For folks who forget what the star's wardrobe and beauty preferences used to look like, there is plenty of photographic evidence of how different her style was in her youth.
She used to fully lean in to punk style
Looking at photos of Kelly Osbourne today, you'd hardly know how much she once loved alternative style. In her younger years, though, she was basically known for it. In a photo of Osbourne at the 2003 MTV European Music Awards, she was definitely leaning into her love of punk vibes. It really showed off her personality far more than her looks in the 2020s do. With an edgy, jet black haircut; bold, high contrast makeup; and lots of jewelry, Osbourne surely didn't look like anybody else on that red carpet.
Osbourne wasn't afraid to experiment with fashion
While Kelly Osbourne rocked plenty of punk looks in her younger years, she still sometimes opted for softer, more delicate styles. Osbourne seemed more inclined to dress for her mood and made more bold fashion statements in the early aughts. Back in 2004, she posed with her dog at an event in Hollywood in soft makeup and a pastel color palette. While this look had more demure vibes than some of her louder outfits, it still honored her taste with a polka dot tie and a massive flower in her hair.
Bold style statements accompanied even her simpler looks
Even when Kelly Osbourne opted for a more sophisticated, less playful look than some of her louder ensembles, she still made sure to slip a bit of her personality into the 'fit. A great example of this is what she sported to the Brit Awards in 2006. She wore a simple, all black outfit, but she styled it with creative, slightly bolder elements, like a standout red lip and a hair bow made of hair and decorated with a rhinestone clip.
Osbourne embraced Y2K trends with bold, out-there twists
Kelly Osbourne definitely leans into trends these days. And, while she may have embraced thinking outside of the box with her older looks, that doesn't mean she didn't like to interpret the current trends in her own way. At the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, her bold, spiky updo was a popular Y2K hairstyle. Yet, it was a bit more out-there and exaggerated, proving that she knew how to create cool styling by putting her own twist on any look.
Her style in her youth was all her own
A photo of the star posing in 2000 shows quintessential early Kelly Osbourne. In a dark, sparkly suit and Converse sneakers, Osbourne was clearly embracing her own style. She also sported a short, choppy, jet black hairstyle and bold yellow eye makeup. This look prioritized Osbourne's creativity over beauty standards, and it made her style appear all her own. It's as hard to imagine her sporting blond locks and more traditional glam makeup during that era as it is to picture her rocking this look on Instagram today.
Her fashion week style used to push boundaries
If Kelly Osbourne were to arrive at Fashion Week today, we can imagine what she'd look like. She'd probably arrive in all black with long blond locks and a smokey eye. While she'd surely add a touch of edge to her look, we'd be shocked to see her with half of her head shaved, lavender hair, and bold sunglasses. In 2016, however, she headed to Christian Siriano's show at New York Fashion Week sporting exactly that.
Bold, colorful eye shadow was part of Osbourne's signature look
One of the most striking elements of Kelly Osbourne's OG style was her makeup preferences. The star loved bold eye makeup, like the orange and yellow look she rocked at the "The Muppets' Wizard of Oz" screening at the Tribeca Family Festival in 2005. These days, she leans toward more neutral color palettes with her makeup. Back then, though, her eye makeup was often bright and sometimes even seemed to deliberately clash with her 'fit, like this pink and black Care Bear dress and blue headband.
She started experimenting with bold style when she was very young
Kelly Osbourne was just 17 years old in March 2002, but she was already experimenting with her look. In a photo of the reality TV alum outside of The Lounge Club in West Hollywood, she's sporting clashing stripes and a short, spiky red haircut. Most teenagers would definitely shy away from an experimental look like this one, but Osbourne's interest in unconventional style started early. And, seeing her style as a teen makes us wonder if she's lost some of her creative spark in the years since.
Blond didn't mean boring for young Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne definitely tried many different hair colors on for size when she was younger. She went from jet black to hot pink to lavender and everything in between. These days, her tendency to stick to blond definitely adds to the apparent lack of creativity in her look. Yet, a photo of her at Spike TV "Scream 2010" shows that even when she went blond in her 20s, she still styled her locks with bold fashion. She paired a black lace-y top and red polka dot skirt for perfectly unique vibes.
Self-expression was once a key element of Osbourne's wardrobe
No matter what Kelly Osbourne was wearing in her younger years, she always seemed to be expressing herself. And, sometimes, she was particularly brazen about what she had to say. At the 2002 MTV Movie Awards, she styled her hot pink pixie cut with a pink and black 'fit that included a statement blazer. The back of the blazer said "SUCK THIS" in big lettering with the letter "I" made to look like part of a lollipop. It would be interesting to see Osbourne lean into these playful vibes today.